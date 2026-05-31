Honda flexes its muscles at the Tourist Trophy: Dean Harrison dominates the Superbike class

Dean Harrison, 37, opened the 115th edition of the Tourist Trophy by dominating the Superbike race with the factory Honda CBR-RR. From the Isle of Man comes fantastic news for the world’s largest motorcycle company, which has been struggling for years in MotoGP and Superbike. A triumph, Harrison’s sixth at the TT, that will fill the company leadership with pride and carries great value in terms of prestige and market.

With a blisteringly in-form “Deano,” Honda managed to overturn the hierarchy in the class that had been BMW’s unchallenged stronghold for several years. Last year Harrison swept the Superstock; now the pairing is frightening even in the top class. Peter Hickman, a factory BMW rider and holder of the absolute TT record of 16'36"115 set three years ago, had no chance this time despite two final laps at a very high level, limiting the gap to 15 seconds from a fully in-control Harrison. If we can even call it that, given that these heroes average 215 km/h over the 60.6 km course that winds between trees, houses, and every kind of hazard.

Deano’s super start

Dean Harrison banked the win with a flat-out opening lap in 16'46"939, from a standing start! On the second lap he practically matched the performance (16'47"887), arriving at the first of two pit stops for refueling and a tire change with a 25-second lead over Michael Dunlop, who was just thousandths ahead of Peter Hickman. The chaser was particularly incisive after the second pit stop, letting us imagine a dream rematch in the Senior TT that will close the program and is run with the same bikes. Michael Dunlop, third, can extend his streak of triumphs (already 33) in the intermediate categories, Supersport and Supertwin, where he starts as the heavy favorite.

The Italians’ TT

Behind the trio of Road Racing superstars, Josh Brookes also made his mark, likewise on a BMW. The huge crowd lining the roadside went wild for John McGuinness who, at 53, brought home a fantastic fifth place on the Honda, consistently lapping close to the 17-minute barrier. The TT’s grandad can still fly. Maurizio Bottalico, on BMW, finished 24th, winning the national duel with Stefano Bonetti, who has been Italy’s standard-bearer for countless years in the planet’s most prestigious road race. The rider from Bergamo finished 26th: at the TT, simply reaching the finish line is already a magnificent victory.

Photo: Fabio Armanino