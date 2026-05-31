MotoGP: Bezzecchi’s masterpiece at Mugello! Aprilia take a one-two, Bagnaia ‘saves’ Ducati

Two Aprilias and a Ducati on the podium of the Italian GP, the championship leader gets his revenge: here’s the story of today’s race.

The 2026 Italian Grand Prix ends with Marco Bezzecchi ’s victory in the MotoGP race held this afternoon at Mugello Circuit. For the first time he triumphed on the Tuscan track. And Aprilia celebrates also with Jorge Martin in second: the Noale manufacturer had never won at Mugello in the top class; achieving a one-two is something historic. Pecco Bagnaia completes the podium with Ducati, risking being pipped at the line by Ai Ogura’s RS-GP26 in the finale.

Fifth place for Fabio Di Giannantonio, who got a poor start and then did well to fight back, though he won’t be happy today about missing the podium. Sixth Pedro Acosta, who on the KTM engaged in a truly fiery duel with Marc Marquez (seventh). The nine-time world champion gave everything to keep his compatriot behind when he was running fourth, but eventually had to give in and lost positions. Worth remembering he’s returning after two surgeries.

Eighth Raul Fernandez , who ran wide at the start and then pulled off a furious comeback. He had the potential to be much further ahead in today’s race and will have some regrets. Also in the top 10 are Fermin Aldeguer and rookie Diogo Moreira, the best Honda rider with the LCR team’s RC231V.

Italian GP 2026: the race report from Mugello

LAP 1/23: Bezzecchi gets away well from pole and duels with Martin to stay in front. Then come Bagnaia, Marquez, Aldeguer, Acosta, Ogura, Bastianini and Moreira. Fernandez went long into Turn 1 and found himself out of the points.

LAP 2: Martinator tries to pass Bez at Turn 1, but runs wide and is also overtaken by Bagnaia. Acosta has passed Aldeguer, he’s fifth and close to Marquez. The top six are very tight and have a gap over Ogura, who in turn has a few bike lengths on the rest.

LAP 3: Bagnaia takes P1 with a great move on the brakes into San Donato, while Marquez seems to be struggling a bit to defend from an aggressive Acosta who looks to have more pace. Di Giannantonio only tenth after a poor start from seventh on the grid.

LAP 4: Bagnaia sets the Mugello lap record and tries to pull a gap on the Aprilias of Bezzecchi and Martin.

LAP 5: Bagnaia still leads, with Bezzecchi close behind. Martin is 7–8 tenths off his teammate, while Marquez keeps fending off Acosta’s attacks. Aldeguer is lurking. Diggia eighth, ahead of Bastianini and behind Ogura.

LAP 7: Marquez has no intention of letting Acosta through, but the KTM rider makes it in the Scarperia-Palagio section. Aldeguer follows through as well.

LAP 8: Marquez re-passes both Acosta and Aldeguer at San Donato. Aldeguer gets back ahead of Acosta, but in the final sector he runs wide and the KTM rider retakes him. Ogura has arrived. Diggia is closing in. Top 10 rounded out by Bastianini and Fernandez.

LAP 9: Bagnaia continues to control the MotoGP race with about four tenths over Bezzecchi, who is about one second ahead of Martin. Marquez is 2.9s from his Aprilia compatriot, towing along Acosta, Aldeguer and Ogura.

LAP 11: Alex Rins crashes at Turn 1 and retires. Fernandez is ninth after passing Bastianini. Given his comeback and current pace, the Trackhouse rider can regret that long run-off at the start.

LAP 12: Martin 7–8 tenths from Bezzecchi, who’s still glued to Pecco. Crutchlow has retired. Bastianini crashes at Turn 10, a shame. Diggia has latched onto the Marquez-Acosta-Aldeguer-Ogura group. Fernandez is 1.3s from the VR46 rider.

LAP 14: Bezzecchi overtakes Bagnaia with a superb late-braking move at San Donato! Marquez and Acosta have pulled a few bike lengths on Ogura, Aldeguer and Diggia.

LAP 15: Bez leads Pecco by 1.1s, with Martin 3–4 tenths behind.

LAP 16: Martin passes Bagnaia at San Donato, while Acosta moves ahead of Marquez. Ogura has closed in, and Diggia is seventh after passing Aldeguer.

LAP 17: Bezzecchi has 1.7s over Martin. Bagnaia seems to be fading. Fantastic fight between Acosta, Marquez and Ogura. The Japanese rider passes Marc and Diggia takes advantage too.

LAP 19: Bezzecchi is 2.8s ahead of Martin, who in turn leads Bagnaia by 1.7s. Pecco has a 2.5s margin over Acosta.

LAP 20: Ogura gets ahead of Acosta at San Donato! There was also contact between the two. Di Giannantonio passes Acosta and tries to chase down the Trackhouse team’s Japanese rider.

LAP 21: Bez still leads with 2.9s over Martinator, who is 2.1s ahead of Pecco. The Ducati rider has 1.8s on Ogura.

LAP 23: Bezzecchi manages the gap. Bagnaia has lost a lot to Ogura, who gets to within less than a second.

BEZZECCHI TRIUMPHS AHEAD OF MARTIN AND BAGNAIA!

MOTOGP ITALY 2026, MUGELLO RACE RESULTS: FINISHING ORDER AND FINAL CLASSIFICATION