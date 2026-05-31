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MotoGP Turned on Its Head: Aprilia Now Dominates on the Technical Front, Ducati Is Months Behind in the Chase

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 31 May 2026 at 10:34
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The balance of power in MotoGP has shifted: Ducati is now chasing Aprilia on the technical front, and it’s also behind...
Ducati is no longer the pioneer, the dominant force, the technical beacon of MotoGP. That role has now passed into Aprilia’s hands. This isn’t a figure of speech, but a fact that keeps receiving fresh confirmation. Previously we told you about Ducati’s aerodynamics playing catch-up with Aprilia’s; now it’s about a new swingarm that’s particularly important for the Borgo Panigale factory. It’s a concept, however, that Noale has been using for months already!

From benchmark to pursuer

As reported by our colleagues at Paddock-GP, after the Barcelona test several technical analyses were published highlighting the Bologna manufacturer’s delay compared to the Veneto-based company. In the latest official tests with the 1000cc bikes, held on the Catalan circuit, Ducati finally tried a major new innovation on Francesco Bagnaia’s GP26: a new swingarm designed to reduce aerodynamic turbulence around the rear wheel. In short, this new component should reduce drag, improve aerodynamic stability, limit air turbulence at the rear, and above all provide a “cleaner” bike during acceleration.
It’s worth noting that this innovation reportedly changed the behavior of Bagnaia’s rear tire immediately, giving a greater sense of stability and reducing unwanted movements. This is an area where Ducati is clearly struggling this year against Aprilia, a weakness that all the riders have pointed out. The concept is nothing new for Aprilia, which has already gathered months of data—an advantage that can prove enormous in modern MotoGP. Is Ducati paying the price for overconfidence born of its great successes, as some suggest? The track is speaking clearly: Aprilia is dominating and has upended the current MotoGP balance, while Ducati is floundering and searching for answers.

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Aprilia

byDiana Tamantini

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