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MotoGP on edge: how is Johann Zarco’s knee? Here’s what the doctor says

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 29 May 2026 at 15:03
motogp-zarco-lcr
Lucio Cecchinello is closely following Johann Zarco’s situation: the latest update on the LCR Honda rider.
We’re inevitably talking about months for Johann Zarco’s recovery after the serious crash at the Catalan GP that left everyone shaken. Especially after seeing that the unlucky rider’s leg got caught on Bagnaia’s Ducati, causing the injuries we know about. But there is confidence that, despite the severity of the ligament damage, he will return to 100%. So says Lucio Cecchinello, LCR Honda team manager, who is keeping a very close eye on his rider’s situation. “He’s in excellent hands,” he reiterated. While Cal Crutchlow is in action at this GP as a standout substitute, the former Venetian rider provided an update on the Frenchman, who will have to wait a bit longer before undergoing surgery. That will be the first step toward setting up a recovery plan; therefore, more concrete projections will arrive only in the coming days.

Zarco’s situation

“Every time, coming back from an injury is very difficult,” Cecchinello told motogp.com during the first free practice at Mugello. We recall that Zarco suffered a torn anterior and posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, a medial meniscus injury, and a small fracture of the fibula near the ankle. Once back in France, the two-time Moto2 champion entrusted himself to Dr. Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet, a renowned orthopedic surgeon.
Now we must wait for the initial trauma and other knee injuries to heal before operating on the damaged ligaments. “I personally spoke with the doctor who will operate on Zarco’s knee in a few days,” Lucio Cecchinello emphasized. “He told me he has no doubt that Johann will be back to 100%. The knee will heal perfectly after the operation.” He did admit, however, that it will take a couple of months, even though things will become clearer after the surgery.

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Johann Zarco

byDiana Tamantini

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