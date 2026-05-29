Cal Crutchlow steals the show right away: "Fairy tale? Call it stupidity"

Cal Crutchlow’s last MotoGP race dates back to the 2023 Japanese GP, riding for Yamaha as a test rider. Three years later, and at the age of 40, the Brit returns to the track at Mugello, where he will race in LCR Honda colors to replace the injured Johann Zarco . And, as usual, his press conferences turn into a show.

The call from LCR Honda

His sense of humor is certainly something he hasn’t lost, and he showcased it on Mugello’s Thursday. "The day after Johann’s crash, Lucio (Cecchinello) and the guys were already calling me to get me back racing. At first I said no because it had been a long time since I last got on a MotoGP bike. I went home and my wife said: ‘Did Dako call you? (Dakota Mamola)'. I said yes, and she replied: ‘Well, they called me first, basically to give you permission.’ She also said: ‘Why don’t you do it?’ And I thought about it."

On track without preparation

It’s certainly not about the money, but Cal Crutchlow couldn’t resist MotoGP’s call. It will be a challenging weekend on the RC213V, without much time to fine-tune the setup and find the right ergonomic comfort. The only goal at the Italian GP will be to reach the finish line. "There were many reasons not to do it... I know it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. It’s crazy to be off the bike for so long, without the necessary speed, and on top of that at Mugello, the toughest track on the calendar, even though I’m in great physical shape." On Wednesday he did a test, and the sensations were predictable. "I feel like I got hit by a bus."

The bond with Honda

Crutchlow feels very attached to the Golden Wing brand; together they competed in six MotoGP seasons (2015–2020), earning three wins and nine podiums. "I wouldn’t have done it for anyone else. I spent seven years of my life there and I have great memories. All the mechanics I raced with are there, so when they started calling me, I said: ‘Why not?’"

How much have MotoGP prototypes changed during his absence? "There’s more aerodynamics, but there was already aero. There are the ride-height devices, but I’ve used them before. There are few things to learn. Maybe deploying those devices on corner exit. I have no expectations and no pressure from the team. A fairy tale? I’d call it stupidity."