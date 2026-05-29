On Saturday, May 30, the first of two races reserved for Sidecars was scheduled for this 2026 edition of the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy

But it will not take place, as after the first three practice sessions and two serious accidents, the organizers have decided to suspend three-wheeler activities for this year. The Sidecars will no longer tackle the Mountain Course in this TT celebrating its 115th anniversary, sparking a trail of controversy and appropriate reflections on the matter.

TWO SERIOUS ACCIDENTS

The decision, by no means easy and certainly not improvised, was motivated by the two serious accidents recorded so far. One involved the unlucky Maria Costello, a longtime regular (in Sidecars, but also in the Solo classes) at the TT, and the other the Crowe brothers, legitimate contenders (if not favorites) for the win. In particular, the latter accident prompted necessary considerations, confirming the dangers posed by “modern” Sidecars in action at the Isle of Man TT.

EXTREME SIDECARS

For years, Sidecars have been a point of contention in the TT race program, with their removal already being considered in recent months. To keep them on the TT schedule, regulatory limitations were imposed on engine preparation in order to curb top speeds. However, since no engine development was allowed, some competitors invested resources in aerodynamic development, resulting in rollover risks once certain speeds were reached. One of the two accidents in question (amateur videos of the event have circulated) was quite telling in this regard, with the Sidecar getting “air underneath” and effectively flipping over, much like some GT1 cars at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the late 1990s.

WHAT FUTURE?