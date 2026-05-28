John McGuinness, 30 Years on the Razor’s Edge: The TT’s Grand Old Man Is Still a Rocket

The 2026 edition of the Isle of Man TT celebrates several milestones. The 115th anniversary of the event, with more than a quarter of its runnings contested with John McGuinness racing on the Mountain Course.

The "Morecambe Missile" is in fact celebrating 30 years since his first TT appearance in 1996, with the same (endless) passion as ever and, judging by the times, his extraordinary speed still intact. Even though he has already reached the age of 54!

30 YEARS OF MCGUINNESS AT THE TT

Year after year John McGuinness bats away rumors of his possible retirement. The nasty injury in 2017 seemed to foreshadow his withdrawal from road racing, but from that crash at the North West 200 the 23-time TT race winner found fresh impetus. Rejoining forces with Honda, he rediscovered both speed and the desire to take on younger road racers.

ENDLESS PASSION

"I can’t go on forever, but right now I’ve absolutely no idea when I should stop: I just hope I’ll know when the time is right, but it certainly isn’t this year", John McGuinness recently said at the first event celebrating his 30 years of racing at the TT. "When I race I feel happy. I should be disappointed because I’m no longer fighting for the win, but I’m not. I’m very happy at Honda; they told me, “Feel free, do what you want, if you want to stop you can, it’s not a problem.” For sure, like every year, after the Senior TT I’ll think about it, but my passion for racing and for the TT will never end."

IN THE HISTORY BOOKS

Since his 1996 debut, at 54 years of age "McG" has reached 23 TT victories, and remains the rider with the most wins in the Senior TT. Moreover, since 2022 he has missed the Top 10 in only 3 of the 14 races he has contested. Proof of speed undiminished despite the passing years, the knocks taken, and a new generation of riders who have raised the bar even further.

THE FAMED 130 MPH

Over his 30 years at the TT, in the centenary edition in 2007 he was the first to record a lap at an average speed of 130 miles per hour (specifically 130.5 mph) on the Mountain Course. Nineteen years later, he had already hit the famed 130 mph mark on the third day of practice, lapping on the #1 Honda CBR 1000RR-R at 130.863 mph (210.60 km/h) after a first standing-start lap at 130.163 mph. "I have to say it’s always a great feeling to see that 130", McGuinness admitted at the end of the third qualifying session. Endless passion and speed from one of the most beloved motorcyclists on the planet.