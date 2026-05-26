Shock and uncertainty for Benistant, MXGP continues: the schedule for the German GP at Teutschenthal

MXGP , MX2 and WMX back in action this weekend, tackling the second of three consecutive events: preview and schedule.

It’s already time to think about the German GP, even though the Motocross World Championship paddock is still awaiting news on Thibault Benistant after the serious crash on Sunday in the French round. The only update from Team Honda Motoblouz SR Motul is that he underwent surgery, adding in the official statement that “It is too early to provide further updates, as the body of a high-level athlete can sometimes surprise medical staff.” There’s hope, then, for a prompt recovery for the 23-year-old from Avignon. In the meantime, Teutschenthal awaits MXGP, MX2 and WMX for another round of the 2026 World Championship: below the preview and the full GP schedule.

Where we left off

Thibault Benistant’s crash and those five laps with the rider down at the side of the track surrounded by medical staff, without the slightest hint of a red flag and only yellow flags shown, sparked plenty of controversy. Defending MXGP champion Romain Febvre raised his voice the loudest, pointing the finger at the FIM, and several others followed, highlighting the incredible situation that unfolded on the French track. Will there be any answers? Meanwhile, the world title fight continues; in the top class, the battle is heating up especially between championship leader Lucas Coenen and Jeffrey Herlings, who is very close after his 115th career win at Lacapelle Marival. Tim Gajser is to be assessed after taking a heavy knock to a knee in the multi-bike crash at the start of Race 2 in France.

In MX2, eyes are on the Triumph boys, who wrote another page of history with Guillem Farres’ first GP victory and the 1-2 completed by Camden McLellan. Reigning champion Simon Laengenfelder remains firmly atop the standings and will surely aim to shine at his home GP. As for WMX, the world season opener was a head-to-head between leader Daniela Guillen and our Kiara Fontanesi, tied on points in France with a win and a second place apiece. The 2025 world champion Lotte van Drunen will certainly be more combative after a weekend of two halves, and the returning Courtney Duncan shouldn’t be underestimated either—after a year off for health issues, she has already sent some decidedly interesting signals!

Weekend schedule in Teutschenthal

As always, any potential programming on Rai networks will be announced only close to the GP. In the meantime, here are the times; full live coverage will be available on mxgp-tv.com (subscription required).

Saturday, May 30

12:10 WMX Qualifying Practice

15:00 WMX Race 1

16:35 MX2 Qualifying Race

17:25 MXGP Qualifying Race

Sunday, May 31

9:45 WMX Race 2

13:15 MX2 Race 1

14:15 MXGP Race 1

16:10 MX2 Race 2

17:10 MXGP Race 2