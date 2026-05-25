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Valentino Rossi tries to persuade Di Giannantonio: "Are you sure you want to leave us?

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Monday, 25 May 2026 at 13:02
Fabio Di Giannantonio e Valentino Rossi
Fabio Di Giannantonio delivered VR46’s first MotoGP victory since 2023. Despite pain in his hand, the Roman rider managed to climb to the top step of the podium at Montmeló after a chaotic race. An excellent start to the championship for “Diggia,” who will nonetheless leave the Tavullia garage at the end of the year.

VR46 returns to victory

Di Giannantonio’s first and only MotoGP win dated back to his time with Gresini in 2023, a triumph that earned him a spot with Valentino Rossi’s squad up to today. In last weekend’s Catalan GP, he was struck by debris during the frightening collision between Pedro Acosta and Alex Marquez, which caused the first race stoppage. Following a second red flag, triggered by a serious crash at Turn 1 that led to severe consequences for Johann Zarco, Di Giannantonio chased race leader Acosta after the final restart.
The Ducati rider seized the lead with three laps to go and, with a beaming Valentino Rossi at trackside, handed the team its first MotoGP win since Marco Bezzecchi at the 2023 Indian Grand Prix. It was also the first victory for VR46 since becoming Ducati’s official satellite team at the start of last season, when Pramac chose to switch to Yamaha.

Diggia’s breakthrough

Fabio is currently Borgo Panigale’s standout rider and is in scintillating form on the Desmosedici GP26. But at the end of 2026 he will leave Tavullia’s fluorescent yellow colors to join KTM’s factory project for the new 850cc era. A now-certain split for the Roman rider, who never had a chance to step up to the official Ducati team.
In parc fermé at Montmeló, Valentino Rossi was radiant after the freshly clinched win. “Are you sure you want to leave us?” the Doctor asked jokingly. “Great job! Well done,” added the nine-time world champion before hugging his rider and giving a thumbs-up. In 2027, Fermin Aldeguer will be in the VR46 ranks, arriving from the Gresini team. However, due to serious doubts about Franco Morbidelli’s future, it is still unknown who will share the garage with Aldeguer. “There are several options, several things to figure out,” Valentino Rossi explained. “Nothing is official yet, we’ll see.” For now, two plausible options: Luca Marini or Nicolò Bulega, Superbike dominator and a Ducati Corse protégé.

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Valentino Rossi

byLuigi Ciamburro

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