Davide Brivio to replace Alberto Puig: reactions from the HRC Honda garage

The HRC Honda team has long been rebuilding its foundations in an effort to return to the highest level in the MotoGP championship. The arrival of Romano Albesiano as technical director was the first jolt in the Japanese garage. Starting next year, current team manager Alberto Puig will step aside to make room for Davide Brivio’s arrival.

Espargaró on Puig’s new role

Puig has served as HRC team manager since 2018, the year he replaced Livio Suppo. Together with Marc Marquez he won two world titles, then had to deal with the champion’s departure and all its consequences. Alberto has always been known in the paddock, and beyond, for his tough character, but he showed a firm hand in holding together a situation that risked collapsing in recent years. Since 2020, when Marquez suffered the terrible crash at Jerez, Honda has been struggling in MotoGP and has even had trouble breaking into the top 10.

Alberto has been fantastic [as team manager]. He’s someone who has always stood by the riders. He’s part of HRC, but he’s always been very close to the riders, defending them." Hiring a world champion like Joan Mir and a rider skilled in bike development like Luca Marini did little to help. The arrival of Aleix Espargaró is also an attempt to accelerate the evolution of the RC213V, but more time is needed. The test rider from Granollers staunchly defends Alberto Puig, both for his work and as a person. "[as team manager].."

From the next MotoGP season, Puig will take on a senior consultant role. "I’ve been lucky to work with him since last season, and he’s a great team manager," added the Granollers rider. "I’m aware of the news regarding HRC, but Alberto will still be here next year. He’ll remain an important figure within the team. Maybe from a different perspective, but Alberto will stay here."

The riders’ comments

Davide Brivio will leave the Trackhouse Racing team and take on a prominent position at HRC starting in 2027. In addition, the Winged Company is expected to field a completely revamped rider lineup, consisting of Fabio Quartararo and rookie David Alonso.

Standing by Alberto Puig is also Luca Marini, in his third MotoGP season in Honda colors without ever making the podium. "Alberto is truly an exceptional person," admitted Valentino Rossi’s brother. "It’s been fantastic working with him. And I’m happy that he can stay at Honda in the future as well. I think he has a really exceptional personality, even if from the outside, especially in the media, it might not always seem that way. He’s someone who tells it like it is, without mincing words."

In public the Catalan manager is often perceived as gruff, stern, but inwardly his personality is quite different. "Difficult years reveal what kind of person you are," said Joan Mir, "not the good times, when everyone is nice. In the bad times, you understand many things better. And as far as I’m concerned, I can only say that I’m grateful to Alberto... He’s extremely transparent with us and we appreciate that very much."