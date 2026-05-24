Herlings–Coenen show in MXGP, Triumph dominates MX2, Guillen–Fontanesi showdown at the French GP

Herlings versus Coenen in MXGP, Triumph domination in MX2, Guillen prevails over Fontanesi in WMX: here’s how the French GP went.

Jeffrey Herlings versus Lucas Coenen: in the end the Honda standard-bearer wins Race 2, but he ties on points with the MXGP leader, as both log a win and a 2nd place. There was no shortage of twists, the battle heats up in the 450 class of the Motocross World Championship! Tie also in the Women’s WMX, with Daniela Guillen who only with today’s triumph manages to get the better of our Kiara Fontanesi. A perfect day for Triumph in MX2: Guillem Farres does the double and wins the GP over Camden McLellan, while the home crowd celebrates the 3rd place of pole-sitter Mathis Valin. Not enough, however, to worry Simon Laengenfelder, still the world leader with a decent margin. Below are reports and standings.

WMX

Yesterday was Kiara Fontanesi’s triumphant day with pole position and victory in Race 1, today Spain’s Daniela Guillen answered back. It seemed like an undisputed escape for our Parma champion, but then came the rival’s comeback, wiping out the gap in a few laps, making the decisive pass on lap 5 and flying away to the win. Therefore tied on points for the two protagonists of the French races, but today’s triumph gives the GP victory to Daniela Guillen over Kiara Fontanesi. Reigning champion Lotte van Drunen finishes 3rd and manages to make up after yesterday’s early crash that ruined her run, a brilliant 4th place in the moto for Courtney Duncan (below you’ll find why in our deep dive on the Kiwi champion).

WMX, la classifica generale dopo il GP Francia

MX2

From Mathis Valin’s (Kawasaki) pole, pushed by the home crowd, to the Triumph roar. In Race 1 it’s Guillem Farres who takes charge, authoritatively finishing ahead of the new poleman himself, and the day starts brilliantly for the British brand with Camden McLellan in third, who in the final laps manages to get the better of reigning champion and points leader Simon Laengenfelder. For Italy, our riders close outside the top 10: Ferruccio Zanchi 11th and Valerio Lata 12th. Despite the initial holeshot, Sacha Coenen finishes 8th on a comeback after a double crash.

In Race 2 rookie Janis Reisulis gets the best start, followed by the Triumph boys, Valin, Everts, Laengenfelder and the rest. The most fired up, however, are Farres and McLellan, initially dueling with each other before focusing on reeling in the Yamaha rider. Valin joins in as well, the gap erased in the last three laps for a fiery finale, and we should add a crash for Laengenfelder. Triumph rules at the top, with a 1-2 for Guillem Farres over Camden McLellan, and Mathis Valin ends up 3rd at the expense of Janis Reisulis, long in the lead and then off the podium. Lata finishes 8th, Zanchi 14th.

MX2, la classifica generale dopo il GP Francia

MXGP

Race 1 launches with a holeshot for points leader Lucas Coenen ahead of Vialle, Adamo, poleman Herlings and the rest. Up front there’s really no contest: KTM’s blazing Belgian doesn’t let up, makes no mistakes, and pulls away confidently to take a clear win in the first moto. Behind him there’s a bit more of a fight: Adamo in particular had dreamed of his first MXGP moto podium, only to fade after a few laps (he’ll finish 5th). Jeffrey Herlings secures 2nd place, and an excellent moto as well for Tim Gajser , 3rd and increasingly at ease on the Yamaha. The home favorites don’t shine; Ducati logs a top-10 with Andrea Bonacorsi.

Start with a holeshot for Lucas Coenen, immediately leading Herlings... Not even a lap and it’s a red flag for a multi-bike pile-up at Turn 1: Vialle literally takes flight, crosses the entire track and lands on four others, including Gajser. It seems, however, that the riders are all okay, albeit clearly battered, and shortly after they restart—but without Vialle and Gajser due to damaged bikes! Again there’s no shortage of early crashes... Herlings emerges, immediately taking the lead over Coenen, De Wolf, Renaux, Febvre, Adamo and the rest. The top two escape, and behind them the duels aren’t lacking—above all the one between the reigning champion and home hero Febvre against the attacking rookie De Wolf.

MXGP, la classifica generale dopo il GP Francia