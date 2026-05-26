From F1 to MotoGP, Ross Brawn joins too: Pramac’s surprise announcement

The renowned engineer and motorsport executive lands in the premier class of the Motorcycle World Championship after a long and successful stint in Formula 1: Campinoti’s team has made his role official.

Pramac Racing Limited has announced that Ross Brawn has become a new member of the Board of Directors. In this position, he will serve as strategic advisor to team principal Paolo Campinoti, bringing with him the vast experience he has accumulated over many years in F1.

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Prima Pramac Racing MotoGP Team: words from Campinoti and Brawn

PAOLO CAMPINOTI - "I am very proud to welcome Ross to Pramac Racing. Beyond his extraordinary career and achievements in Formula 1, Ross is someone with whom I’ve shared a friendship and a relationship of great respect for many years. I believe his vision, knowledge, and winning mentality will make a valuable contribution to the continued growth and development of Pramac Racing."

ROSS BRAWN - "I am delighted to join the Board of Directors of Pramac Racing Limited in a non-executive role. Motorsport has always been about people, teamwork, and continuous improvement, and I look forward to supporting Paolo and the team and contributing wherever my experience can be useful. Pramac has built an impressive organization with strong spirit and ambition, and I’m excited to be part of its future."

Campinoti is an entrepreneur with extensive knowledge in motorsport, and this is not the first time Pramac Racing has attracted someone from the F1 world. For example, in January 2025 it was announced that Alpine would become the main partner of the team Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP. The renowned French brand competes in both F1 and WEC and will also appear in 2026 on the bikes’ liveries, the riders’ suits, and the uniforms of the Tuscan team.

Triumphs in F1 with Benetton, Ferrari, and BrawnGP

Brawn is best known for the victories he achieved in Formula 1—feats in which he played a major role. As technical director of Benetton, he won the drivers’ title in 1994 and 1995 with Michael Schumacher, also securing the constructors’ title in 1995.

His work was highly appreciated by Ferrari, which hired him as technical director in 1996, also prying Schumacher and designer Rory Byrne away from Benetton. Between 1999 and 2004 came five drivers’ titles for Schumi and six constructors’ titles. After leaving in 2006, he returned to F1 in 2008 with Honda. In 2009, the Japanese manufacturer decided to exit the championship, and it was the British engineer who acquired the team for the symbolic sum of one pound, rebranding it as BrawnGP and fitting it with Mercedes engines. In a surprise turn, they captured both the drivers’ world title (champion Jenson Button) and the constructors’ title.

After that triumph, he sold the team to Mercedes, which kept him within its ranks as head of sporting management. He remained until 2013, helping to lay the foundations for the German marque’s repeated successes from 2014 onward.

In January 2017, he was appointed managing director and motorsport director of the Formula 1 project, serving as the technical-sporting point of reference for the Liberty Media group, which today also manages MotoGP. He retired in November 2022 from what had been the sport of his life, and today his entry into the Board of Directors of Pramac Racing Limited has been announced. We will see what impact his advisory role will have—Campinoti clearly has great faith in it.