Mugello, Marco Bezzecchi's bogey track: a historic mission to break the jinx

Marco Bezzecchi is about to experience his first Italian GP as the MotoGP world championship leader. But for now, Mugello isn’t among his favorite tracks...

MotoGP points leader, all set for the home challenge, yet Marco Bezzecchi has Mugello as a real “bogey track.” In the lower classes he recorded a few podiums, but in MotoGP we only count the 2023 Sprint, when he was still with Ducati VR46, while he’s completely empty-handed in Sunday GPs. As for victories, there’s not even a hint in any world championship class. In short, with Aprilia there’s quite the taboo to finally try to break! Also because the Noale brand doesn’t boast excellent results either, except for a 3rd place by Aleix Espargaro in the 2022 Italian GP...

An important Grand Prix

"As an Italian, I’ll have a big responsibility at Mugello, as always. But we try to approach it as if it were just another race", began Marco Bezzecchi, who today took part, alongside his boxmate Jorge Martin, CEO Massimo Rivola and communications chief Massimo Boselli, in an Aprilia event at the Piaggio Museum in Pontedera, Pisa (in the cover photo). There was also a Q&A in the Museum Auditorium with young people and students, who also got to see the Aprilia RS-GP26 in person, displayed in the square dedicated to Corradino d’Ascanio and later fired up. It was a much-appreciated opportunity to speak with young people, as well as a sign of continued support from industry professionals, in this case in the Tuscan municipality.

"You can feel the passion in the air; it really reminded me of when I went to Noale. It definitely gives you an extra push", Bezzecchi emphasized. The atmosphere is heating up more and more ahead of the Italian Grand Prix at the legendary Mugello Circuit. As always, Italian riders will be eagerly awaited by the fans, but this year there will inevitably be special attention on Marco Bezzecchi, who comes into this round as the MotoGP standings leader. The clear goal is also to put behind him the not-so-positive feelings from the Catalan GP, even if historically Mugello isn’t the most beloved track for either the Rimini rider or the Veneto manufacturer. But as we know, every year tells a different story, and taboos are an extra challenge—since they’re made to be broken, right?