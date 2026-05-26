MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

See you at Mugello!": Marc Marquez is back, Ducati welcomes the MotoGP champion back

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 26 May 2026 at 17:20
marquez-motogp-ritorno-mugello
Marc Marquez returns to action at the Italian GP at Mugello: the announcement from Ducati and the MotoGP champion.
Ducati gets back at least one of the Marquez brothers. Alex will be out for quite a while, while Marc, the reigning MotoGP champion, has just confirmed his return to action for the Italian Motorcycle Grand Prix, scheduled for next weekend at the Mugello Circuit. After missing out due to a terrifying crash that led to an injury and the opportunity for a double procedure at Le Mans, the Ducati factory team once again has its #93. We now await the results of checks for Pecco Bagnaia, who had expressed fears and concerns about a wrist that was “not right” after the incident with Zarco (another rider sidelined for a very long time, if not for the entire season) and Marini in Catalonia.

The Ducati statement

"After successfully passing the medical examinations, Marc Márquez will leave for Mugello tomorrow. A final on-track check is scheduled for Thursday to obtain clearance to race in the Italian GP." It’s already very good news for Ducati, which needs its champion to spark a turnaround after a start to the season marked by too many ups and downs for the brand. Having the reigning MotoGP champion and runner-up injured in succession didn’t help either. The hope is that for Pecco Bagnaia it was just a heavy knock during the crash and nothing more; there are still no official communications on the matter after the Piedmontese rider’s comments following the Barcelona test. For now, the overall standings show that Ducati’s difficult situation is being eased only by Fabio Di Giannantonio, currently 3rd behind the factory Aprilia duo (along with the various market rumors surrounding him after this start to the championship).

Read also

From F1 to MotoGP, Ross Brawn joins too: Pramac’s surprise announcementFrom F1 to MotoGP, Ross Brawn joins too: Pramac’s surprise announcement
Valentino Rossi tries to persuade Di Giannantonio: "Are you sure you want to leave us?Valentino Rossi tries to persuade Di Giannantonio: "Are you sure you want to leave us?
If you like the content from our news outlet, you can select it as a preferred source by clicking HERE
Marc Marquez

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Toprak Razgatlioglu Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP
MotoGP

Toprak Razgatlioglu, what a struggle in MotoGP! "Not even Marquez would win on the Yamaha"

26 May 2026
Ross Brawn Paolo Campinoti Pramac Racing Team MotoGP
MotoGP

From F1 to MotoGP, Ross Brawn joins too: Pramac’s surprise announcement

26 May 2026
Fabio Di Giannantonio e Valentino Rossi
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi tries to persuade Di Giannantonio: "Are you sure you want to leave us?

25 May 2026

More news

Toprak Razgatlioglu Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP

Toprak Razgatlioglu, what a struggle in MotoGP! "Not even Marquez would win on the Yamaha"

MotoGP
Ross Brawn Paolo Campinoti Pramac Racing Team MotoGP

From F1 to MotoGP, Ross Brawn joins too: Pramac’s surprise announcement

MotoGP
mxgp-motocross-germania

Shock and uncertainty for Benistant, MXGP continues: the schedule for the German GP at Teutschenthal

Motocross
Alvaro Bautista Superbike SBK Barni Spark Racing Team

Superbike, Alvaro Bautista sets sights on Aragon and insists: "I don't want to retire

Superbike
iannone-bagger-misano-test

Debut in the air: Andrea Iannone tests the Bagger at Misano, launching the former WorldSBK rider’s new challenge

Road Racing

Popular articles

febvre-mxgp-francia

“Are they waiting for someone to die?” Febvre’s fury after Benistant’s crash, controversy in MXGP

Motocross
Isle of Man TT

Tragedy before the 2026 TT: 68-year-old motorcyclist Alan Oversby dies

Road Racing
mxgp-motocross-germania

Shock and uncertainty for Benistant, MXGP continues: the schedule for the German GP at Teutschenthal

Motocross
duncan-motocross-wmx-comeback

Courtney Duncan, what a comeback: return to the World Championship after the nightmare

Stories
Toprak Razgatlioglu Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP

Toprak Razgatlioglu, what a struggle in MotoGP! "Not even Marquez would win on the Yamaha"

MotoGP

Loading