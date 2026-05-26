See you at Mugello!": Marc Marquez is back, Ducati welcomes the MotoGP champion back

Marc Marquez returns to action at the Italian GP at Mugello: the announcement from Ducati and the MotoGP champion.

Ducati gets back at least one of the Marquez brothers. Alex will be out for quite a while, while Marc, the reigning MotoGP champion, has just confirmed his return to action for the Italian Motorcycle Grand Prix, scheduled for next weekend at the Mugello Circuit. After missing out due to a terrifying crash that led to an injury and the opportunity for a double procedure at Le Mans, the Ducati factory team once again has its #93. We now await the results of checks for Pecco Bagnaia, who had expressed fears and concerns about a wrist that was “not right” after the incident with Zarco (another rider sidelined for a very long time, if not for the entire season) and Marini in Catalonia.

The Ducati statement

"After successfully passing the medical examinations, Marc Márquez will leave for Mugello tomorrow. A final on-track check is scheduled for Thursday to obtain clearance to race in the Italian GP." It’s already very good news for Ducati, which needs its champion to spark a turnaround after a start to the season marked by too many ups and downs for the brand. Having the reigning MotoGP champion and runner-up injured in succession didn’t help either. The hope is that for Pecco Bagnaia it was just a heavy knock during the crash and nothing more; there are still no official communications on the matter after the Piedmontese rider’s comments following the Barcelona test. For now, the overall standings show that Ducati’s difficult situation is being eased only by Fabio Di Giannantonio, currently 3rd behind the factory Aprilia duo (along with the various market rumors surrounding him after this start to the championship).