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After seeing the specialist, Zarco prepares for surgery and his recovery plan: all the details

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 19 May 2026 at 16:51
zarco-update-injury
Johann Zarco in the hands of a specialist: here’s the current situation, the next steps, and the recovery timeline.
A new update from LCR Honda after the serious accident involving the experienced MotoGP rider; we’re reporting it in full. “On Tuesday, May 19, Johann Zarco visited Dr. Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet in Lyon, a world-renowned orthopedic surgeon at the Centre Orthopédique Santy in Lyon, France, specializing in the management of knee ligament injuries and sports trauma, for a further assessment of his physical condition. Following a thorough examination, it is estimated that he will have to wait a couple of weeks before undergoing surgery for the ligament injury, in order to allow the initial trauma and other knee injuries to heal before the procedure. After the surgery, a detailed recovery plan will be drawn up to enable the medical team to assess a possible timeline for his return. The entire Castrol Honda LCR team is in close contact with Johann Zarco and will continue to provide updates as the date approaches.”

Return pushed further away

It couldn’t have been otherwise. The subsequent images clarified the dynamics: poor Johann Zarco’s left leg got caught on Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati, triggering a terrible tumble for the LCR Honda rider. It was a big scare for both the Piedmontese rider and Luca Marini, as they both later admitted, but the two stayed by the side of the injured Frenchman until the circuit’s medical staff arrived and proceeded according to protocol. This won’t be a short recovery; ligaments are very delicate and therefore worse than a bone fracture, requiring much longer to heal. In Zarco’s case, surgery is even necessary to repair them, though not immediately. In short, the French rider’s 2026 MotoGP season is already compromised, but that matters little: right now, the only priority is his health.
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Johann Zarco

byDiana Tamantini

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