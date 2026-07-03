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Rider market (almost) closed: tensions among the big names left out

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Friday, 03 July 2026 at 13:11
MotoGP 2026
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The 2027 MotoGP starting grid is almost set, with the first official announcements trickling in after the Concorde Agreement signed between manufacturers and Liberty. As expected for months, Ducati will field Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta in factory colors, while Gresini Racing is opting for Dani Holgado and Joan Mir. There are still a few seats available, and tensions are running high in the paddock.

Factory teams complete

Borgo Panigale and Pecco Bagnaia will part ways at the end of this MotoGP season. The VR46 Academy protégé has signed a four-year deal with Aprilia and will team up with his friend Marco Bezzecchi next season. Jorge Martin has shaken hands with the Yamaha project (along with Ai Ogura), while the Trackhouse satellite team will feature the retained Raul Fernandez and Enea Bastianini. Honda will rely on Fabio Quartararo, coming off some difficult years with the Iwata manufacturer, alongside a young rider to be chosen between David Alonso and Diogo Moreira. Finally, the KTM factory squad has decided to bet on a young attacking duo, but with the right dose of MotoGP experience: Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Luca Marini heading to Tech3

A crucial window closed on June 30, with KTM Tech3 deciding not to exercise the renewal option with Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales. Even though their situations are diametrically opposed—since the rider from Romagna has already reached an agreement with Trackhouse—there’s nothing doing for the Spaniard, who risks being left out of MotoGP in 2027. At 31, there are no offers for him, and in recent days there have been verbal clashes with the leadership of the Austrian manufacturer. He is the first big name left without a contract, but certainly not the only one... On the Yamaha Pramac front, Toprak Razgatlioglu is confirmed alongside rookie Izan Guevara.
Maverick Vinales

Farewell to the premier class...

Also sidelined from the premier class are Brad Binder, Alex Rins, Franco Morbidelli (headed to Superbike), and Jack Miller. VR46 has decided to bet on Fermin Aldeguer and Nicolò Bulega, while Luca Marini sees Tech3 as his only lifeline. Should the deal with Guenther Steiner’s satellite team fall through, even Valentino Rossi’s brother could end up missing the starting grid next MotoGP season.
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Pecco Bagnaia

byLuigi Ciamburro

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