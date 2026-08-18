Jorge Martin-Aprilia world-title pact: "We don't have to be friends

Jorge Martin went on vacation as the MotoGP championship leader and managed to defend first place last weekend at Silverstone. The British circuit was expected to be one that favored Aprilia, and so it proved. He took pole position, won the Sprint, and finished second in Sunday’s race. With a 31-point lead over his closest rival, Marco Bezzecchi, his destiny is in his own hands.

First place to dream of a repeat

The Noale team dominated in Great Britain, securing a triple in both races. While waiting for the MotoGP World Championship to resume at Aragon, Jorge Martin is enjoying a few days of vacation in Ibiza with his girlfriend Maria, aboard a yacht. The next round will be on a track favorable to Marc Marquez, who is already facing an important litmus test. Because, if Aprilia wins, the meaning of this season could take a very clear direction.

‘Martinator’s’ summer isn’t just about rest. Rider #89 is working hard to return to racing in the best possible shape. With the Aragon Grand Prix, ten races remain before the end of the 2026 season in Valencia. The MotoGP title race is particularly tight, with Aprilia and Ducati ready to battle race after race, with the balance tipping over small details.

The Desmosedici GP26 and the RS-GP seem neck and neck, with the Noale bike perhaps a slight step ahead. The difference-makers are the circuits and the incidents. The top six riders are within a 56-point window; a very small gap considering that 37 points are up for grabs at each GP. Consistency, therefore, will be crucial to overturn the standings

The metamorphosis of ‘Martinator’

For Jorge Martin, this is his sixth season in MotoGP, and his trophy case already boasts the 2024 world title with Ducati. “I’m a different Jorge. I’ve matured a lot, but the essence of that Jorge is still there,” he told Dazn. “In five years, I had to mature much faster than average, and with everything I’ve been through, it happened at a dizzying speed. Sometimes, you have to draw on that Jorge again to reignite that grit.”

Despite everything he has had to endure in recent years—injuries and missed contracts—he believes all the tough moments taught him something valuable. “It’s part of my life, and it’s certainly what brought me here.” Now he has the chance to confirm himself as champion again: in 2026 he has nailed three Sprint wins and one Grand Prix victory (Le Mans), along with several podiums. But he still doesn’t feel fully in tune with the Aprilia RS-GP. “Right now, I don’t feel 100% comfortable with the bike.”

Being in first place has relative importance; what counts is who finishes the World Championship on top. According to ‘Martinator,’ the key in such a fiercely contested MotoGP season is not to look at others, but to focus on what is within his control. “Do my job to the best of my ability. Race in the best way possible and stay focused. If I do all that well, I can fight for the title. Otherwise, I’ll have to wait until next year.”

The relationship with Aprilia

From 2027 he will be a Yamaha rider, a challenge that on paper looks very difficult, given the Japanese manufacturer’s recent performances. With the risk of once again leaving the team with which he wins the world title, as happened with Ducati Pramac. “Obviously, I want to have a good relationship, but we don’t have to be friends; we are a team. They want to win, I want to win. So we must work together to achieve a common goal. Having a personal relationship, inside or outside the team, doesn’t interest me.”

After everything that happened last year, the relationship between Jorge and Aprilia has improved, even though it’s nearing its end. “I don’t regret any decision I’ve made. I’ve always made the decisions I believe are best for me, for my future and my family, and I believe this is the best one. What matters is that I have a competitive bike and the potential to win,” Martin added. After all, he has also begun reading the Bible for some time now: “If God is with me, who can be against me?”