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MotoGP Japan: Marquez superb in the Sprint, and what a performance from Moreira! Updated riders' standings

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Marc Marquez MotoGP Motegi Giappone
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Ducati beats Aprilia with the reigning champion, Moreira on the podium after penalties for Martin and Bastianini. Bezzecchi picks the wrong tire.
Marc Marquez blitzes Jorge Martin at the start and then triumphs in the MotoGP Sprint of the Japanese Grand Prix. The Ducati rider then managed his race to perfection, never allowing himself to be attacked by the Aprilia rival. Now the gap between them in the overall standings is just 7 points.

Martin and Bastianini penalized, Moreira celebrates. Bezzecchi chose the wrong tire

In the finale, Martin suffered a drop-off on the rear tire and was caught by Enea Bastianini, who, however, couldn’t complete the overtake and momentarily settled for third.
Momentarily because shortly after the checkered flag both the KTM Tech3 rider and Martin were penalized for exceeding track limits: both were demoted by one position, which means Diogo Moreira steps onto the podium. The Honda LCR rookie moves from fourth to second, with the Martinator third and the Beast fourth.
Points also for Ai Ogura, Marco Bezzecchi, Johann Zarco, Raul Fernandez, and Fabio Quartararo. Bezzecchi was the only one, along with Jack Miller, to fit the medium rear tire: the choice didn’t pay off.

Japanese GP: sprint race report and results

LAP 1: Marquez jumps ahead of Martin, with Bezzecchi third on the medium rear tire. Between turns 3 and 4 Alex Marquez, Acosta, and Di Giannantonio go down: contact triggered by the Gresini team rider.
LAP 2: Marquez tries to break away, while Bezzecchi is hounded by an excellent Bastianini. Di Giannantonio in the ambulance; he came off worst in the first-lap crash.
LAP 3: Bastianini overtakes Bezzecchi and moves into third with the KTM Tech3, with Ogura and Moreira lurking.
LAP 4: Marquez has over eight tenths on Martin. Bezzecchi loses ground to Bastianini and is attacked by Moreira and Ogura. Diggia has arrived at the Medical Center.
LAP 5: Martin claws back a few tenths on Marquez. Moreira passes Bezzecchi, who is then also overtaken by Ogura. The Rimini rider drops to sixth.
LAP 7: Marquez keeps 8–9 tenths between himself and Martin.
LAP 9: Marc in management mode, the gap to Jorge exceeds one second.
LAP 12: Bastianini catches Martin, bringing Moreira with him, but the positions remain unchanged to the line. With the penalty (one-position drop) to Martin and Bastianini for slightly touching the green, Moreira takes P2. Meanwhile, Marquez celebrates the win.
Sprint Classification Motegi Japan
MotoGP Japan, Sprint results: the final finishing order at Motegi

MotoGP World Championship 2026: updated riders’ and constructors’ standings

MOTOGP RIDERS’ STANDINGS
  1. Jorge Martin 313 points
  2. Marc Marquez 303 points
  3. Marco Bezzecchi 268 points
  4. Pedro Acosta 234
  5. Fabio Di Giannantonio 230
  6. Ai Ogura 227
  7. Raul Fernandez 205
  8. Alex Marquez 158
  9. Pecco Bagnaia 156
  10. Fermin Aldeguer 115
  11. Enea Bastianini 103
  12. Luca Marini 98
  13. Brad Binder 94
  14. Diogo Moreira 74
  15. Fabio Quartararo 62
  16. Franco Morbidelli 56
  17. Johann Zarco 48
  18. Joan Mir 33
  19. Jack Miller 28
  20. Alex Rins 24
  21. Toprak Razgatlioglu 18
  22. Maverick Vinales 10
  23. Iker Lecuona 9
  24. Augusto Fernandez 6
  25. Pol Espargaro 5
  26. Takaaki Nakagami 3
MOTOGP CONSTRUCTORS’ STANDINGS
  1. Aprilia 449 points
  2. Ducati 444 points
  3. KTM 283
  4. Honda 155
  5. Yamaha 85
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byMatteo Bellan

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