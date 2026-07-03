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Relief for Zarco, he avoids surgery: how the LCR Honda rider is doing and the next steps

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 03 July 2026 at 13:08
JOHANN ZARCO UPDATE
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Johann Zarco is on the road to recovery: it will take months, but surgery is now ruled out. The situation of the LCR Honda rider.
Very encouraging news is arriving regarding Johann Zarco. The latest exams, with the knee much less inflamed, have shown a better picture than expected: the ligaments in particular are improving significantly, so much so that the surgery considered shortly after the serious crash in Catalonia has been ruled out. Recovery certainly won’t be short, but it is proceeding smoothly, and it will take a few more months before we see him back in MotoGP. For the time being, Cal Crutchlow will be his replacement up to the Sachsenring GP, then we’ll see. Here’s the situation.

LCR Honda statement

On Wednesday, July 1, Johann Zarco traveled to Lyon to see Dr. Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet for an assessment of his knee.
After the incident in Catalonia, the first MRIs were performed while the knee was still heavily inflamed, making it difficult to accurately assess the full extent of the injury. As the inflammation subsided, further tests provided a clearer picture and a more positive outlook than initially expected, with the initially suspected injuries no longer confirmed. The medial collateral ligament (MCL) is healing well, while the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL), initially thought to be torn, is also showing encouraging signs of recovery. The anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) remains torn. In recent weeks, the French rider waited for a burn to heal before undergoing surgery. In the meantime, he continued training and made steady progress, making a non-surgical approach a viable option.
Following the advice of the medical team, and given Johann Zarco’s progress—which they described as impressive—the rider will not undergo surgery but will continue with a rehabilitation program focused on recovery and muscle strengthening. Pending further medical evaluations, the goal is for Zarco to return to the track in September. The LCR Castrol Honda team is pleased to confirm these positive developments and looks forward to seeing Johann Zarco back on track at the appropriate time.
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