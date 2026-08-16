MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Max Cook scare at Thruxton: the Bimota rider's condition

Road Racing
by Paolo Gozzi
Sunday, 16 August 2026 at 08:34
Cook 1
Add as a preferred source on Google
The relief after the big scare: Max Cook is fine, and the dramatic impact against the barrier on Thruxton’s straight did not leave serious consequences. But the crash during Race 1 of the seventh round of the British Superbike had a sequence that, for endless moments, made everyone fear the worst.
Here are the shocking images of the smash
The 23-year-old Brit has become one of the standout stars of the BSB aboard the Bimota Rimini KB998 of the AJN Steelstorock team. In the first Thruxton bout, however, he wasn’t as brilliant as usual and found himself battling Leon Haslam for fifth place. The leading group with Ryde, Skinner, Vickers, and Redding was a couple of seconds up the road, so the fight was still wide open. With three laps to go, Cook and Haslam crossed lines at Club, the final corner, and under full acceleration the Ducati of the former World Championship runner-up gained a small advantage. Cook, trying to latch onto the slipstream, tapped the rival’s bike with his front end and lost control.

Terrifying dynamics

The Bimota, at very high speed, immediately veered toward the outside of the track: the start-finish area at Thruxton isn’t a straight, but a very fast right-hand kink leading into the braking for Turn 1. The impact with the barrier was extremely violent, with an angle that made the worst seem possible, because the rider, together with the bike, also slammed hard into the obstacle. Cook lost consciousness, but fortunately came around almost immediately, raising his arm even before being loaded into the ambulance. The race was obviously red-flagged, with victory awarded to Kyle Ryde, who at that moment was leading the tightly packed group (race report here).

Cook sidelined 

After a quick visit to the Thruxton medical center, Max Cook was transported to Southampton Hospital for more in-depth checks, which ruled out any consequences. Due to the loss of consciousness detected during the initial rescue, the Bimota rider was declared “unfit” for the remainder of the weekend. Therefore, following the same precautionary rule also used in the World Championships, he will not be able to start in Race 2 and Race 3. He will almost certainly be back on track in two weeks at Cadwell Park, the final act of the British Superbike regular season.
Superbike: Max Cook immediately after the frightening crash
-> Follow us on Instagram as well: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Scare at Thruxton: Cook makes contact and crashes on the straight, Ryde makes it thirteenScare at Thruxton: Cook makes contact and crashes on the straight, Ryde makes it thirteen
Superbike: 43 and not feeling his age, Leon Haslam is still a threat in BSBSuperbike: 43 and not feeling his age, Leon Haslam is still a threat in BSB
British Superbike Championship

byPaolo Gozzi

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Ryde
Road Racing

Scare at Thruxton: Cook makes contact and crashes on the straight, Ryde makes it thirteen

15 August 2026
Lukas Tulovic
Road Racing

Ducati Superbikes restricted? Ahead of the World Championship, Euro Moto is already embroiled in controversy

15 August 2026
Roberto Garcia
Road Racing

Supersport: Yamaha keep Roberto Garcia close, a talent yet to blossom

14 August 2026

More news

Luca Marini Honda MotoGP

MotoGP, Luca Marini left bitter: "I never appear on TV"

MotoGP
Ryde

Scare at Thruxton: Cook makes contact and crashes on the straight, Ryde makes it thirteen

Road Racing
Herlings_MXGP_Honda_@shotbybavo

Scorching Ferragosto in Sweden: Herlings dominant in MXGP, MX2 shake-up

Motocross
miller-pramac-yamaha-motogp

Jack Miller, the Unfinished: has the big leap stifled his talent?

MotoGP
Lukas Tulovic

Ducati Superbikes restricted? Ahead of the World Championship, Euro Moto is already embroiled in controversy

Road Racing

Popular articles

Ryde

Scare at Thruxton: Cook makes contact and crashes on the straight, Ryde makes it thirteen

Road Racing
Marc Marquez nel box Ducati

Sponsor battle in the Ducati garage: doors closed to Red Bull

MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli

VR46 sends an SOS to Ducati: Morbidelli saves his career

MotoGP
Ai Ogura Trackhouse

MotoGP: Trackhouse awaits Bastianini, but Ogura's departure leaves regret

MotoGP
bulega

Will Nicolò Bulega be MotoGP’s big surprise? He has everything it takes—here’s why

Superbike

Loading