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Jack Miller, the Unfinished: has the big leap stifled his talent?

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Saturday, 15 August 2026 at 16:01
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Jack Miller between legend and regrets: did the double jump from Moto3 to MotoGP launch him or burn him out? The big question will always remain.
Jack Miller, a missed opportunity or... ruined by too big a leap? The question comes naturally, as he was the first rider to make the double jump from Moto3 to MotoGP. In the lower class he fought for the crown with 2025 runner-up Alex Marquez, but in the premier class he never even came close to the podium zone, and it’s been years since his debut. It seems his destination is the Superbike World Championship, still with Yamaha, but it makes you wonder: by following a more “regular” path, could he have fought for the MotoGP title? There are many variables, it wasn’t a given, but the doubt will always remain...

The golden period in Moto3 

Some riders shine immediately, gifted with exceptional talent (like Pedro Acosta in his stunning rookie season), and others take ages—in fact most riders need much more time and work to reach the top, if they ever do. Jack Miller took three years to become one of the big favorites for the world crown. And no, don’t start with the spiel about a conspiracy to make a Marquez win, in this case little brother Alex, whose only “fault” is having that surname... He and the Australian fought it out to the end; Miller himself repeatedly emphasized in various press conferences the fierce but fair battle between him and the Spanish rival. At the end of 2014, however, came the twist that had already been announced: Jack Miller wouldn’t move to Moto2 like Alex Marquez, but would jump straight to MotoGP. Madness or masterstroke? The answer would come over the years spent in the premier class.

Did the double jump ruin him?

Unfortunately, he didn’t break through in MotoGP. You couldn’t expect it in the rookie year, but Jack Miller wasn’t able to take the next step afterwards either. He won GPs and took podiums—and that already puts him in a very small group—but he never truly contended even for the world podium... Only in 2021 did he finish 4th in the riders’ standings, a one-off that hasn’t happened again, not even by accident. Honda, Ducati, KTM, Yamaha—only Aprilia was missing (and if you like, Suzuki too): Miller has raced with almost all the brands in MotoGP, but from 2015 to today he boasts four wins and another 20 podiums. He hasn’t seen the top 3 since 2023, when he took a double 3rd at Jerez between Sprint and GP, but with Pramac Yamaha he mostly hovers outside the top 10, with very rare exceptions. If he had followed the path through Moto2, would he have arrived in MotoGP better prepared? The “yes, certainly” is as valid as the “no” or the more neutral “not necessarily”: the doubt will always remain about what he could have done—or not.
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Jack Miller

byDiana Tamantini

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