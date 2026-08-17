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Guillem Farres, guts and points: after the crash, sensational comebacks and MX2 lead intact

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Monday, 17 August 2026 at 11:37
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A chilling weekend in Uddevalla: a qualifying nightmare for Guillem Farres, who gritted his teeth and limited the damage in the Swedish MX2 round.
No, he didn’t lose a boxing match, but that’s the result of the crash in the qualifying race. Guillem Farres, however, didn’t let this “hiccup” slow him down and brought home 4th overall (6-4) at the Swedish GP in Uddevalla, allowing him to retain the MX2 lead. He lost a bit of ground, but still holds a decent buffer—24 points—over the on-fire Sacha Coenen, who returned to winning ways with a dominant 1-1 for the first time since his shoulder injury. These guys are truly cut from a different cloth!
Sure, the Spaniard on the Triumph had hoped to celebrate his renewal with the Hinckley brand—along with a promotion to MXGP next year—in a very different way. But it could’ve been worse! Everything went sideways at the start of the Qualifying Race with a crash on lap one; afterward, he couldn’t avoid another rider’s bike and was literally sent flying—no fractures, but with the result you can see in the cover photo... So on Sunday he was starting from the last gate and already on the back foot, but Farres dug deep and produced two stunning comebacks to save the day.

Guillem Farres and Triumph save the MX2 weekend

“On Saturday evening we didn’t even know if he’d be able to race on Sunday.” Vincent Bereni, team manager of Triumph Factory Racing, is frank about the situation after his Spanish rider’s heavy crash. “To finish with a 6-4 and fourth overall is really positive. Sure, we lost ground in the championship, but I’d still call it a positive weekend. Now we need to manage next week well.”
“A huge thank-you to everyone who worked hard to help Guillem get back on the bike, including the physio and the doctor who took care of him yesterday. Now we look ahead to the Netherlands.” No time to rest—the next stop in Arnhem is just seven days away, before the Turkey-China-Australia triple-header that will wrap up the 2026 MX2 season. We’re down to the wire; every point now is crucial in deciding the champion.
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

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Triumph

byDiana Tamantini

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