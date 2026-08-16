Relentless Emergency: Wildfires and Extreme Heat Paralyze Motorcycle Races and Rallies

Tragic normality of fires and postponements: safety first, disrupted calendars or canceled events. What is happening.

Scorching weather, conflicts, and now we have to add wildfires to the reasons for postponing or canceling motorcycle events. An issue affecting many countries, sparked by spontaneous combustion due to extreme temperatures or, much more often, by human action, “helped” by drought. Clearly, organizers prioritize people, and events are suspended or canceled. Situations that are becoming a terrible “normality”... Here are three examples from this recent period.

The world on fire

Remember, these are endurance off-road rallies, cars or motorcycles, held on dirt and desert routes. The Baja España Aragón was scheduled for July 24–26, the fourth round of the FIM World Cup, but it was suspended due to fires, high temperatures, and drought in the Teruel area, where the event takes place. Spain is experiencing yet another catastrophe for this sadly recurring reason, and the Baja has currently been rescheduled for September 11–13, hoping for a marked improvement in the situation. A terrifying figure is that in Aragón alone, 44,000 hectares of forests and land have gone up in smoke so far...

It’s not the only example: these days also saw the indefinite suspension of the Baja Hungary, which was planned for August 13–15, over Ferragosto, in Várpalota. The postponement is for the same reason: active forest fires in the area. As the official statement continues: “Given that the fire risk has been aggravated by extreme temperatures and lack of rain, the organizers, together with the authorities, have decided to postpone the event to a date yet to be announced, putting everyone’s safety first.”

Now to the Bikers' Festival 2026 at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium: a celebration for motorcycle enthusiasts with distinguished guests such as Randy Mamola, Didier de Radiguès, Steve Parrish, and Alain Genoud. A joyful event that will not take place due to fires so severe in the High Fens that authorities have suspended numerous cultural and sporting events to give space to those working on this emergency. As mentioned, situations we see or hear about far too often on the news, and which are becoming a tragic normality...