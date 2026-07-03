Marc Márquez: "I could have had twice the money

Marc Marquez experienced a very difficult MotoGP weekend at Assen, despite coming off two consecutive victories. It’s been a season of highs and lows for the Ducati superstar, who is still dealing with an injury that hasn’t fully healed. Rider #93 reflected on his past, present, and future, revealing some previously unheard personal and professional insights.

The future after MotoGP

The Cervera phenomenon has reiterated several times that the title won in 2025 represents the peak of his ambitions. Winning a seventh world championship in the MotoGP class with a manufacturer other than Honda is perhaps the highest goal he could reach. Everything that comes from here on out will be a bonus. A small part of his mind is already turned to “after,” when he decides to hang up his helmet. The only certainty, for now, is that he doesn’t want to switch to car racing, despite his passion for four wheels. “No, because in life you have to choose your own path. I think I chose the right one for me. I don’t know, let’s say I could try cars, although I’ll never be a Hamilton or a Verstappen.”

New records

After the terrible Jerez crash in 2020 and the seven subsequent arm surgeries, something changed in Marc Marquez’s character. He lost his indomitable recklessness, that constant drive to push beyond the limit, the fearlessness in the face of crashing. And records are no longer an obsession. “After everything I went through between 2020 and 2023, it’s a gift for me to be here. So it no longer made sense to think about records,” he said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport. “I’ve been at peace with myself since last year’s Motegi GP, when I proved I could still win.”

Marquez, Spanish citizen