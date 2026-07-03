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Marc Márquez: "I could have had twice the money

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Friday, 03 July 2026 at 14:15
Marc Marquez
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Marc Marquez experienced a very difficult MotoGP weekend at Assen, despite coming off two consecutive victories. It’s been a season of highs and lows for the Ducati superstar, who is still dealing with an injury that hasn’t fully healed. Rider #93 reflected on his past, present, and future, revealing some previously unheard personal and professional insights.

The future after MotoGP

The Cervera phenomenon has reiterated several times that the title won in 2025 represents the peak of his ambitions. Winning a seventh world championship in the MotoGP class with a manufacturer other than Honda is perhaps the highest goal he could reach. Everything that comes from here on out will be a bonus. A small part of his mind is already turned to “after,” when he decides to hang up his helmet. The only certainty, for now, is that he doesn’t want to switch to car racing, despite his passion for four wheels. “No, because in life you have to choose your own path. I think I chose the right one for me. I don’t know, let’s say I could try cars, although I’ll never be a Hamilton or a Verstappen.”

New records

After the terrible Jerez crash in 2020 and the seven subsequent arm surgeries, something changed in Marc Marquez’s character. He lost his indomitable recklessness, that constant drive to push beyond the limit, the fearlessness in the face of crashing. And records are no longer an obsession. “After everything I went through between 2020 and 2023, it’s a gift for me to be here. So it no longer made sense to think about records,” he said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport. “I’ve been at peace with myself since last year’s Motegi GP, when I proved I could still win.”
Marc Marquez on the Ducati

Marquez, Spanish citizen

The MotoGP ace also spoke about his tax situation and why he doesn’t live in a tax haven like many of his colleagues. Marquez currently lives in Madrid, in a residential neighborhood, where he owns a large luxury villa with a pool and many other comforts worth over 10 million. “I had a house in Andorra for almost four years, but I never really lived there and I never paid taxes there. Because, at the end of the day, Cervera is an hour’s drive from Andorra... Since I’ve always lived in Spain, I have half of what I could have, but I’ve always asked myself questions. ‘If I had double, would my life change?’ The answer was no. ‘If I had double in the bank, would my lifestyle change?’ The answer was still no. I believe there’s a sense of justice, a civic sense: those who have more should pay more. Within certain limits, of course….”
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Marc Marquez

byLuigi Ciamburro

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