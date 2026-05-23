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BMW dedicates an ultra-limited M 1000 RR to the Isle of Man TT

Dreams
by Alessio Piana
Saturday, 23 May 2026 at 08:30
Isle of Man TT
With the first practice sessions scheduled for Monday, May 25, the 2026 edition of the Tourist Trophy will begin, and BMW Motorrad has decided to celebrate 115 years of the legendary Isle of Man TT with a special M 1000 RR. Extremely limited, produced in 115 units—not by chance—wearing the traditional Manx colors and displaying the Mountain Course route on the fairings.

BMW MOTORRAD PAYS TRIBUTE TO THE TT

The "BMW M 1000 RR Limited Edition Isle of Man TT" is based on the extreme M 1000 RR M Competition, clad in the iconic British Racing Green Uni Matt combined with the Mountain Course graphic (on both sides of the fairing) and a sequential numbering with a certificate of authenticity. Among the details, even the airbox cover features the TT logo, with the aluminum fuel tank and graphic inserts standing out in the overall look of this jewel.

BMW’S HISTORY AT THE TT

BMW Motorrad’s tribute to the Isle of Man TT is not merely a commercial initiative for a model clearly aimed at very wealthy, passionate riders. The Bavarian marque has written memorable pages in motorcycle racing history at the Tourist Trophy, starting with Georg Meier’s victory in the distant 1939 Senior TT on the BMW RS 255 Kompressor. In recent times, the S 1000 RR and M 1000 RR have enjoyed continuous success at the TT, the latest with Davey Todd last year in the Superbike class. Peter Hickman, under a direct contract with Munich and fielded by his own 8Ten Racing team and expected to be a key contender in the 2026 edition, set the outright lap record of the Mountain Course in 2023 on an M 1000 RR: 16 minutes, 36.115 seconds at an average of 136.358 mph, or 219.4 km/h.

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Arai’s tribute to the Tourist Trophy: a special helmet inspired by the most legendary raceArai’s tribute to the Tourist Trophy: a special helmet inspired by the most legendary race

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Tourist Trophy

byAlessio Piana

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