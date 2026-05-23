BMW dedicates an ultra-limited M 1000 RR to the Isle of Man TT

With the first practice sessions scheduled for Monday, May 25, the 2026 edition of the Tourist Trophy will begin, and BMW Motorrad has decided to celebrate 115 years of the legendary Isle of Man TT with a special M 1000 RR. Extremely limited, produced in 115 units—not by chance—wearing the traditional Manx colors and displaying the Mountain Course route on the fairings.

BMW MOTORRAD PAYS TRIBUTE TO THE TT

The "BMW M 1000 RR Limited Edition Isle of Man TT" is based on the extreme M 1000 RR M Competition, clad in the iconic British Racing Green Uni Matt combined with the Mountain Course graphic (on both sides of the fairing) and a sequential numbering with a certificate of authenticity. Among the details, even the airbox cover features the TT logo, with the aluminum fuel tank and graphic inserts standing out in the overall look of this jewel.

BMW’S HISTORY AT THE TT