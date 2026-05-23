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Pedro Acosta: Dear Marc Márquez... I'm Coming

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Saturday, 23 May 2026 at 10:29
Pedro Acosta
The MotoGP rider market is about to close, even though a few seats are still vacant. Ducati had a very clear plan even before winter testing, with Pedro Acosta already having signed a memorandum of understanding with Borgo Panigale. The Shark of Mazarrón, currently 4th in the overall standings with KTM, will team up with the multi-time champion Marc Marquez in 2027.

Pedro from KTM to Ducati

Pedro Acosta already boasts two world titles (Moto3 and Moto2) and is regarded as one of MotoGP’s greatest talents. Despite a KTM that is clearly behind Ducati and Aprilia, he is managing to keep pace with the best. In the first six races of this championship he collected two long-race podiums and one victory plus a podium in the Sprints. His first win in the premier class is still missing, but it’s only a matter of time. The head-to-head with Marquez is already whetting fans’ appetites, but first there’s a 2026 season to tackle at his best with the Austrian manufacturer... while awaiting the official announcement that should arrive shortly.

A talent without filters

The young Murcian stands out not only for his athletic abilities, but also for his candid, unfiltered character. "I make more mistakes than I’d like. I’m 22 and aiming for 35; I’ve got 13 years of career left," he admits in an interview with the newspaper SPORT. "I have a clear idea of what I can aim for. I’m the first to want my first MotoGP win, but we have to be realistic." Regarding criticism, his stance is just as firm: "Haters don’t bother me. Every public figure has both detractors and critics. If you like me, great; if not, that’s fine too."
Sincerity and speed form his calling card in the paddock. Ducati is banking on these qualities as well, having sacrificed the two-time champion Pecco Bagnaia to make room for the Spaniard. Starting in 2027, Lenovo Ducati’s lineup will be all-Spanish, with the attacking duo Pedro–Marc hunting for the MotoGP title. As for the possibility of sharing a team with Marquez, Acosta has no doubts: "Of course, he’s a rider who has won nine titles. I’d have to be very fast, but I hope that day will come... It’s incredible that, after nine world titles, he still wants to keep winning."

The last season with the RC16

A message that blends respect, ambition, and also the awareness that carving out a place of honor in the Top Class is no easy task. For now, a certain resignation prevails, due to the fact that KTM cannot compete on equal terms with its rivals. "Uff, I’m in a phase of resignation. I know what I’m doing well and what I’m doing wrong, but the results aren’t coming," Pedro Acosta concluded. "Often there’s no reason why things happen."

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Another "gray area": the Acosta case in Catalunya reignites the debate over the regulationsAnother "gray area": the Acosta case in Catalunya reignites the debate over the regulations
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Pedro Acosta

byLuigi Ciamburro

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