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Fernandez fires back hard at Espargaró: sparks fly in the MotoGP paddock

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Friday, 22 May 2026 at 10:30
Raul Fernandez
The Catalan GP has sparked a lot of tension within the MotoGP paddock. A back-and-forth erupted on social media between Aleix Espargaró and Raul Fernandez after the incident that involved him and Jorge Martin.

Aleix defends the Martinator

The Trackhouse rider was irritated by the reaction of the Honda test rider, who on X cast doubt on Fernandez’s version of events. The former Aprilia rider posted a sarcastic message on social media, stating that the Madrilenian’s comments sounded “like a parody,” staunchly defending his friend Jorge Martin. Raul responded firmly after the MotoGP test in Barcelona, saying he was not concerned about Espargaró’s statements.
The Spanish athlete wants to avoid controversy, but doesn’t miss the chance to take a jab at his older compatriot. “Even today I see the incident exactly the same way. As I already explained, I was very, very angry. I came here and tried to explain it in the best way possible and with all due respect, because I understand that when you’re a rider or an athlete there are always two sides to the story. I try to respect others’ opinions, but mine hasn’t changed.”

Tensions after the incident

The controversy arose following an incident between Raul Fernandez and Jorge Martin at Turn 5, after the third restart. The satellite team rider dived up the inside in an attempt to overtake, but both ended up in the Montmeló gravel. Shortly after the episode, TV images showed a rather annoyed Massimo Rivola heading towards the Trackhouse garage, throwing dirty looks at Davide Brivio.
Aleix Espargaró, a close friend of Jorge Martín and always very active on social media, did not hesitate to publicly take the side of the Aprilia rider. His reaction poured fuel on the fire and heightened the media tensions between Raul and the “Martinator.” “I don’t intend to get further into this story,” Fernandez said. “What Aleix says, with all due respect, doesn’t interest me, because deep down I think there’s a friendship that perhaps goes beyond professional opinions. I repeat, I respect it, I understand it. But I don’t intend to get involved in other little games.”
After the incident (not penalized by the stewards), both riders rejoined. Jorge was forced to retire due to bike problems, while Raul Fernandez finished last in the MotoGP race because of a penalty for irregular tire pressure.

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Raul Fernandez

byLuigi Ciamburro

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