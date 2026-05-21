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Misano Superbike Test, Day 2 standings: Bulega still on top, Ducati in frightening form

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Thursday, 21 May 2026 at 19:33
Nicolo Bulega Ducati Superbike Misano Test
This test in Emilia-Romagna ends under the Ducati banner: Bimota, Kawasaki, Yamaha, BMW and Honda still have a lot of work to do.
The second and final day of Superbike testing at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli is also in the books. For all the teams present, it was a great opportunity to prepare for the Misano Adriatico round on the June 12–14 weekend, but also to work more broadly on developing their respective bikes, a process hampered over the winter by rain that spoiled the pre-season tests. The time available on the Romagna track had to be made the most of. Those who did it well were certainly Ducati, which dominated the first day and repeated itself on the second.
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SBK 2026, Misano test results: official times and final standings

The best time was set by Nicolò Bulega, the only rider who managed to dip under 1'32". This morning (HERE the times) he clocked a 1'31"871, and in the afternoon session he improved to close with a 1'31"769. The dominator of the 2026 Superbike World Championship doesn’t relinquish P1 even in testing. Once again he keeps teammate Iker Lecuona behind him, 413 thousandths adrift.
In third place, as on day 1 and as in the three SBK races over the weekend at Most, is Yari Montella. It’s a fine confirmation for the Barni Spark Racing Team rider, who at Misano also had the chance to try a new twin-sided swingarm made by Suter. Just behind him, by only 2 thousandths, is the Ducati of Sam Lowes from the Elf Marc VDS team.
A quartet of Panigale V4 Rs tops the afternoon classification, but considering the combined times we must also add Alberto Surra’s from the Motocorsa team to round out today’s top 5. Then come the Bimota KB998 Rimini machines of Axel Bassani and Alex Lowes, over 6 tenths from Bulegas. They’re followed by the Ducatis of Lorenzo Baldassarri (Go Eleven) and Tarran Mackenzie (MGM Optical Express), with the top 10 completed by the Yamaha R1 ridden by Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT).
Superbike Misano Test Times Standings
Superbike World Championship, Misano Adriatico test results: times and standings Day 2

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Nicolò Bulega

byMatteo Bellan

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