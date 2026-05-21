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Misano Superbike Test, Day 2: Bassani slots in among the Ducatis, times as of 1:00 pm

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Thursday, 21 May 2026 at 18:00
Axel Bassani Bimota Superbike SBK Test Misano
Panigale V4 R confirms itself as the benchmark again today, with the WorldSBK leader still on top: Bimota the second-best manufacturer in the morning.
The first session of the second and final day of Superbike testing at Misano Adriatico ended with Nicolò Bulega setting the fastest time. After topping the opening day, the Aruba Ducati rider led again this morning, clocking a 1'31"871. He was the only one to dip under 1'32".
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Superbike Test Misano, mid Day 2 results: times and standings

The Panigale V4 R is the best bike on the SBK grid and this test confirms it, although it should be noted that BMW is without factory riders Miguel Oliveira and Danilo Petrucci (injured) and therefore isn’t able to fully develop the potential of the M 1000 RR. Test rider Michael van der Mark is on hand, though; he knows the German bike very well and is doing his best to contribute.
Behind Bulega are the Ducatis of Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS) and Alberto Surra (Motocorsa). The latter is one of the rookies in the 2026 Superbike World Championship and has raised his performance level in recent rounds, securing excellent results. It seems he’s feeling comfortable at Misano Adriatico as well.
The first non-Ducati in the standings at 1 p.m. is Alex Bassani’s Bimota KB998 Rimini, fourth and 559 thousandths off the leader. Behind him are three more Panigales, those of Yari Montella, Iker Lecuona, and Lorenzo Baldassarri. There are six in the top seven—impressive.
Also in the top 10 are the Yamaha R1s of Remy Gardner and Xavi Vierge, eighth and ninth respectively. Tenth is another Ducati rider, Tarran Mackenzie of the MGM Optical Express team. At Honda, even in FP1 it was the returning Jake Dixon who was the fastest rider, albeit seventeenth overall. Track action at Misano resumes at 2 p.m. with the second and final session of this SBK test.
Times Standings Day 2 Misano Superbike Test WorldSBK
Superbike Test Misano, Day 2 results: times and standings at 1 p.m.

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Axel Bassani

byMatteo Bellan

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