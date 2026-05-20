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Yamaha MotoGP changes its wings, but needs a new V4 to take off

MotoGP
by Alessio Piana
Wednesday, 20 May 2026 at 07:35
Fabio Quartararo
In the latest races, a few (timid) signs of performance improvement from the Yamaha YZR-M1V MotoGP on track have been seen. Thanks to the exploits of Fabio Quartararo, and also to some solutions introduced for a 1000cc V4 project that is struggling to take off—so much so that they’ve had to fall back on solutions from the inline-four of old.

TRIPLANE FOR QUARTARARO AND RAZGATLIOGLU

After the Jerez Test, from the French GP at Le Mans and later at Montmeló, Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Prima Pramac Yamaha) returned to a previous aerodynamic solution. Specifically, the triplane wings on the fairing nose, instead of the “boxed” profile introduced at the Sepang Test, which had been available in these last two races to Alex Rins, Jack Miller, and test rider Augusto Fernandez (wild card at Montmeló after Jerez). From the triplane that characterized the M1 up to 2025, they had moved to a subsequent solution.

NEW PROFILE AT THE CATALONIA TEST

On the Post-GP Test day at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the two factory team riders, Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins, tried a revised aerodynamic package. The front triplane now connects back to the fairing nose with a profile, effectively making it “boxed,” as can be seen in the lead photo. Both riders, despite having little time available, approved this new solution, which could therefore be used in races from Mugello onward.

WAITING FOR THE NEW ENGINE SPEC

The departing (or rather, not reconfirmed) Alex Rins, in the 32 laps available, also tried a few chassis tweaks, but the crux remains the same: the engine. 2026, by premises and statements, was legitimately supposed to be a test year: to understand, albeit at 1000 cubic centimeters of displacement, the prerogatives of the V4 in view of the following year, so as to analyze and remedy any issues encountered ahead of running the 850cc power unit. The V4 today still lags well behind the competition in terms of top speed, delivery, acceleration, and usability. A new engine spec was expected for Le Mans, but in fact it didn’t appear. Gino Borsoi himself publicly addressed the matter in official statements. “The main problem is that in the race we’re not able to defend ourselves adequately,” explained the Prima Pramac Yamaha Team Director. “We hope Yamaha can bring something as soon as possible to improve the engine’s performance, but this is also part of the development process, and we need to keep working patiently.” As for when this new spec will arrive, there is still no official and certain news.

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Fabio Quartararo

byAlessio Piana

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