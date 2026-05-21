MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Alex Marquez sidelined: no Mugello or Balaton Park, is Gresini considering a replacement?

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Thursday, 21 May 2026 at 18:01
motogp-alex-marquez-injury
A new update from Gresini Racing: Alex Marquez out for the next two MotoGP rounds, at least...
"Alex Marquez will not take part in the Grands Prix at Mugello and Balaton Park." The latest update from Gresini Racing confirms what was already suspected: the reigning MotoGP runner-up will be sidelined for a while, given what happened last Sunday at Montmeló. The hypothesis is that test rider Michele Pirro could step in for the Italian round (though in early June he’ll be busy with the third CIV SBK event at Imola), but for now it remains an unconfirmed idea. What matters most at the moment is the rider’s health who, without exaggeration, literally risked his life in that serious incident in the opening laps of the Catalan GP.

Focus on recovery, return uncertain

It certainly wasn’t realistic to expect to see Alex Marquez back in action soon. The images from the long race in Barcelona are ones no one will forget, as they shook everyone and made us fear the worst. The risks in motorcycle racing are nothing new—certain incidents will always be unavoidable despite increased safety... But we all breathed a sigh of relief when first the news from Gresini Racing arrived, followed by updates from the Spanish rider himself, who wanted to reassure everyone. Between his crash and what happened to Johann Zarco at the first restart, it was a spine-chilling round... In the meantime, Alex Marquez has undergone successful surgery; now he must focus on recovering from the partial fracture of the C7 vertebra and the collarbone fracture, as shown in the cover photo. Recovery times will be made official later, along with a tentative date for his return to MotoGP action, but that’s certainly not the most important issue right now—nor is the fact that he won’t be among the protagonists of the 2026 Championship. It remains to be seen whether Nadia Padovani’s team will field a replacement, or continue with only Fermin Aldeguer (still aching from his January injury), while awaiting the return of their #73.

Read also

Push for VR46's Second Ducati: Valentino Rossi Sets the CoursePush for VR46's Second Ducati: Valentino Rossi Sets the Course
Bajaj secures KTM’s MotoGP future: offers from new investors rejectedBajaj secures KTM’s MotoGP future: offers from new investors rejected
If you like the content from our news outlet, you can select it as a preferred source by clicking HERE
Alex Marquez

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

gonzalez-moto2-motogp-sbk
MotoGP

Honda SBK? No thanks, better Moto2": the Gonzalez paradox, a talent ignored by MotoGP

21 May 2026
Box VR46
MotoGP

Push for VR46's Second Ducati: Valentino Rossi Sets the Course

21 May 2026
KTM MotoGP Neumeister Beirer
MotoGP

Bajaj secures KTM’s MotoGP future: offers from new investors rejected

21 May 2026

More news

gonzalez-moto2-motogp-sbk

Honda SBK? No thanks, better Moto2": the Gonzalez paradox, a talent ignored by MotoGP

MotoGP
Axel Bassani Bimota Superbike SBK Test Misano

Misano Superbike Test, Day 2: Bassani slots in among the Ducatis, times as of 1:00 pm

Superbike
Box VR46

Push for VR46's Second Ducati: Valentino Rossi Sets the Course

MotoGP
Honda HRC

Honda on alert ahead of the Suzuka 8 Hours: without Johann Zarco, it's a big problem

Road Racing
Nicolo Bulega Superbike WorldSBK Misano Test

Superbike Misano Test, Day 1 standings: Bulega and Ducati on top, Gerloff confirms his form

Superbike

Popular articles

Valentino Rossi

Diggia, danger averted amid the debris: Valentino Rossi's thoughts are with Marquez

MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo

Yamaha MotoGP changes its wings, but needs a new V4 to take off

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia on alert after the crash: "Something's not right

MotoGP
Danilo Petrucci BMW Superbike WorldSBK

WorldSBK, important test at Misano: BMW replaces Petrucci, Honda welcomes back Dixon

Superbike
manuel-gonzalez-moto2-test

Manuel Gonzalez, the "not MotoGP" rider who dominates Moto2 testing in Catalunya

Road Racing

Loading