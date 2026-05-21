Alex Marquez sidelined: no Mugello or Balaton Park, is Gresini considering a replacement?

A new update from Gresini Racing: Alex Marquez out for the next two MotoGP rounds, at least...

"Alex Marquez will not take part in the Grands Prix at Mugello and Balaton Park." The latest update from Gresini Racing confirms what was already suspected: the reigning MotoGP runner-up will be sidelined for a while, given what happened last Sunday at Montmeló. The hypothesis is that test rider Michele Pirro could step in for the Italian round (though in early June he’ll be busy with the third CIV SBK event at Imola), but for now it remains an unconfirmed idea. What matters most at the moment is the rider’s health who, without exaggeration, literally risked his life in that serious incident in the opening laps of the Catalan GP.

Focus on recovery, return uncertain

It certainly wasn’t realistic to expect to see Alex Marquez back in action soon. The images from the long race in Barcelona are ones no one will forget, as they shook everyone and made us fear the worst. The risks in motorcycle racing are nothing new—certain incidents will always be unavoidable despite increased safety... But we all breathed a sigh of relief when first the news from Gresini Racing arrived, followed by updates from the Spanish rider himself, who wanted to reassure everyone. Between his crash and what happened to Johann Zarco at the first restart, it was a spine-chilling round... In the meantime, Alex Marquez has undergone successful surgery; now he must focus on recovering from the partial fracture of the C7 vertebra and the collarbone fracture, as shown in the cover photo. Recovery times will be made official later, along with a tentative date for his return to MotoGP action, but that’s certainly not the most important issue right now—nor is the fact that he won’t be among the protagonists of the 2026 Championship. It remains to be seen whether Nadia Padovani’s team will field a replacement, or continue with only Fermin Aldeguer (still aching from his January injury), while awaiting the return of their #73.