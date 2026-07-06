Farewell to Gresini Ducati, KTM gamble: Alex Marquez leads MotoGP’s historic shift

Alex Marquez officially confirmed with KTM Factory Racing starting in 2027: a radical change for the 850 MotoGP—will it prove successful?

From Ducati to KTM with a multi-year contract, for a brand-new challenge full of unknowns and pitfalls. In the end, Alex Marquez will experience what all MotoGP riders will face: a leap into the dark given the 850cc revolution of 2027. After his factory Honda stint when he debuted in the premier class as a fresh Moto2 champion, followed by a long and successful period with Ducati and Gresini Racing, culminating as the 2025 MotoGP runner-up.

Unfortunately, this season has been more complicated for the pairing; injuries haven’t helped, but there’s a desire to finish in the best possible way before looking elsewhere. Next year Alex Marquez will once again be part of a factory team in KTM colors, a project to rebuild and revive. Lately, the Austrian manufacturer has faced far too many problems, both with rider criticism and on a technical level. But in 2027 everything changes: from the many posts that have appeared, KTM is showing great enthusiasm for this new arrival, in whom they place enormous hopes.

Gresini Racing’s farewell and KTM’s welcome

“Alex, it’s really hard to let you go,” said Nadia Padovani. In the younger Marquez, she indeed found her most successful MotoGP rider in the team’s history since taking the reins from her late husband Fausto. “We’ve shared emotions, growth, and moments that I will carry forever in my heart. I am proud of the man and the rider you are. But before saying goodbye, there’s still a chapter to write together. Let’s do it with the determination that has always defined us.”

On the other hand, there’s great satisfaction, as evidenced by the words of Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director: “We are extremely proud and happy to have secured an exceptional talent like Alex Marquez, the 2025 vice world champion, for our project. He brings not only extraordinary skill and race intelligence, but also determination and a winning mindset that perfectly match our DNA. Together we share a clear goal: to take the KTM RC16 to the next level and fight at the top of MotoGP.”