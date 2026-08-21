MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Farewell to MotoGP, a Superbike rebirth: Morbidelli wants to be the rider he was in 2020

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Friday, 21 August 2026 at 08:25
Franco Morbidelli VR46 MotoGP
Add as a preferred source on Google
The MotoGP door will close at the end of the 2026 season, but SBK’s should open for him and could let him start having fun again.
It’s been known for some time that some riders who have won races and stood on the podium in MotoGP will no longer be part of the 2027 grid. Honestly, looking at each case, there’s no cause for outrage. On the list of those exiting the premier class of motorcycle racing is Franco Morbidelli, who this season has been struggling quite a bit on the Ducati Desmosedici GP25. He felt decidedly better on the GP24, having had the chance to ride it for two consecutive years, whereas with the “new” bike he’s only managed to be competitive on a few occasions.
His best result of the 2026 championship is the third place achieved in the sprint race at Jerez, where he started from 18th on the grid and pulled off a record comeback. After that fantastic result he offered a beautiful dedication to people who suffer and feel inadequate. He, too, has faced many difficulties; it hasn’t always been easy to keep morale high and continue to believe. This year’s results are disappointing and, despite the exceptional relationship with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team, he will have to move elsewhere.

Morbidelli from MotoGP to Superbike in 2027?

Very likely, in 2027 we’ll see the Roman rider in action in the Superbike World Championship. The Aruba.it Ducati team has extended Iker Lecuona’s contract through 2028, but has found itself having to evaluate several names to replace Nicolò Bulega, who is set to join the Pertamina Enduro VR46 MotoGP team. It seems the final choice has fallen on Morbidelli. Continuing to have an Italian rider in the garage is certainly positive for Aruba and Ducati, but it’s even more important to have someone hungry, motivated and, of course, competitive.
Franco Morbidelli VR46 MotoGP rider
Morbidelli in SBK to be reborn and return to winning ways
Even though quite a few have their doubts about Morbidelli, a paddock change could do him a world of good. Landing in a more relaxed WorldSBK environment and getting the chance to ride for what is currently the best team on the grid could help him express his full potential, proving he still has something to say in the racing world.
It’s not that he hasn’t had competitive machinery in recent years, but especially in 2026 the results have been disappointing. Having a winning package in WorldSBK and knowing he can fight for the title is certainly motivating. In the production-derived championship he can rediscover the joy of riding and being fast, and begin a new professional chapter with some great satisfaction.

He can be reborn in SBK

MotoGP fans will remember the 2020 Morbidelli, the one who finished runner-up in the world championship with three wins on the Petronas SRT Yamaha M1. That was a rider who was having fun and delivering results. The following years at Yamaha were negative and perhaps “burned” him a bit, before the big chance to switch to Ducati with the Pramac team (2024) and subsequently with the VR46 team (2025–2026).
The Roman wants to start having fun again and be a protagonist, as he was in 2020 and even earlier in Moto2: in 2017 he was world champion, the first Italian to win the title in the category that replaced the 250 in 2010. The Superbike World Championship could be the right place for a rebirth; we’ll see whether his move to the Aruba.it Ducati team is formalized soon or if there will be any twists.
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Superbike: Sam Lowes is also working for Bulega—Ducati wants to keep winningSuperbike: Sam Lowes is also working for Bulega—Ducati wants to keep winning
Will Nicolò Bulega be MotoGP’s big surprise? He has everything it takes—here’s whyWill Nicolò Bulega be MotoGP’s big surprise? He has everything it takes—here’s why
Franco Morbidelli

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Sam Lowes Superbike WorldSBK
Superbike

Superbike: Sam Lowes is also working for Bulega—Ducati wants to keep winning

18 August 2026
bulega
Superbike

Will Nicolò Bulega be MotoGP’s big surprise? He has everything it takes—here’s why

15 August 2026
Somkiat Chantra Honda HRC Test Superbike WorldSBK
Superbike

SBK, Honda looks to bounce back: Dixon and Chantra rack up the kilometers in testing in France

15 August 2026

More news

Massimo Rivola

Aprilia's world title charge, Rivola–Marks: clear terms, lasting friendship

MotoGP
Di Giannantonio

VR46, Di Giannantonio warns Ducati: "They’re ahead"

MotoGP
fantic-mxgp-2026

2026, Fantic Odyssey: riders constantly sidelined—only the stand-in in the Netherlands

Motocross
Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin’s Challenge: “Aprilia, I’ll bring you the World Championship even with a handicap.”

MotoGP
Johann Zarco Honda LCR MotoGP

Johann Zarco, official date set for MotoGP return: he will also have to serve a penalty

MotoGP

Popular articles

foto

Manx GP, Two Deaths in Two Days: Sam Naughton's Fatal Crash at Doran's Bend

Road Racing
Marc Marquez

How is Marc Márquez? After Silverstone, the situation for the MotoGP champion is clear

MotoGP
Scott Redding Superbike WorldSBK

Marc Marquez feels sorry for Scott Redding: the backstory revealed by the BSB rider

MotoGP
mauro-poncini-morto-manx-gp

A Heart of Gold and Boundless Passion: Remembering Mauro Poncini after the Manx GP Tragedy

Road Racing
Luca Marini

Marini hits out at Honda: "Engineers should test the bikes"

MotoGP

Loading