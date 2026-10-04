MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Tragedy at the 2026 Motocross of Nations: two 18-year-olds dead, investigation underway

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
MXoN_Motocross_Nazioni_2026
Follow us on Google News
The 2026 Motocross of Nations struck by tragedy: yesterday two young men died in the camping area—what is known so far.
A tragedy has cast a shadow over the 2026 Motocross of Nations. That is exactly the phrase used by Moto Club Ernée, from the town hosting the event. It’s not about the track, but about the fans: two 18-year-olds were found dead in a van, and the emergency services could do nothing for them. An incident that has clearly shaken the motocross community and, even more, the spectators in the event’s camping area, who witnessed the tragedy of “two of their own.” The event will go on as scheduled, with an added weight...

The tragedy at the Motocross of Nations

As reported by local sources such as ouest-france.fr, two young spectators, just 18 years old, were initially found unconscious yesterday, October 3. The two boys, from the department of Ille-et-Vilaine, were inside a vehicle in one of the parking areas reserved for spectators at the Motocross of Nations, held in Ernée. Once discovered, rescuers were immediately alerted, but it was already too late: attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful, and they could do nothing but pronounce the two young men dead. What happened is now under review by the Laval public prosecutor’s office: the investigation points to severe carbon monoxide poisoning, incidents that can unfortunately occur when an engine is left running for warmth or when camp stoves are improperly used for the same purpose.

The Moto Club Ernée statement

"Dear spectators, we are saddened to inform you that a tragic incident in the camping area has cast a shadow over the event. Two people lost their lives during the night, presumably due to carbon monoxide poisoning in their van. Unfortunately, emergency services were unable to do anything for the victims. We send our deepest condolences to their families. Now more than ever, be careful and look out for one another."
Motocross of Nations event affected by tragedy
-> Follow us on Instagram as well: @Corsedimoto

Read also

France lights up the MXoN; Italy solid: decisive push tomorrow, schedule and live streamFrance lights up the MXoN; Italy solid: decisive push tomorrow, schedule and live stream
Is motocross going electric? Honda and Yamaha ready to put on a show at MXoNIs motocross going electric? Honda and Yamaha ready to put on a show at MXoN
MXGP

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

italia-motocross-nazioni-2026
Motocross

France lights up the MXoN; Italy solid: decisive push tomorrow, schedule and live stream

yamileth-abrego-dama-motocross (1)
Motocross

Tragedy in Panama: Who Was Yamileth Abrego, the "Lady of Motocross" Who Inspired Generations

honda-yamaha-elettriche-motocross-nazioni
Motocross

Is motocross going electric? Honda and Yamaha ready to put on a show at MXoN

More news

Ducati

Motegi 2026 Analysis: It's all Marc Marquez, the crushing victory of the perfect rider

Paolo Gozzi Column
Pecco Bagnaia MotoGP Giappone

Tyre controversy, Pecco Bagnaia points the finger at the riders: "We got it wrong"

MotoGP
Enea Bastianini KTM Tech3 MotoGP

Bastianini studies and just misses the podium: maybe he’s finally figured out Acosta’s "secrets"

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez ruthless at Motegi: "You have to be selfish"

MotoGP
Marc Marquez Jorge Martin MotoGP Motegi Giappone

MotoGP Japan: Aprilia bows to Márquez, Bastianini steals the show. Updated riders' standings

MotoGP

Popular articles

MotoGP 2026 Motegi: here is Bagnaia’s tire after eleven Sprint laps

Tire disaster in the Motegi Sprint: Bagnaia’s rear tire is shredded

MotoGP
Marc Marquez MotoGP Motegi Giappone

MotoGP Japan: Marquez superb in the Sprint, and what a performance from Moreira! Updated riders' standings

MotoGP
bagnaia

Bagnaia and the destroyed tire at Motegi: the vicious cycle triggered by a lack of grip

MotoGP
Bautista

Bautista without a seat for 2027: a Chinese manufacturer offers him the Superbike of the future

Superbike
Marc Marquez

Michelin debunks the anti-Ducati carcass theory: "Ducati has always won

MotoGP

Loading