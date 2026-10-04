Tragedy at the 2026 Motocross of Nations: two 18-year-olds dead, investigation underway

The 2026 Motocross of Nations struck by tragedy: yesterday two young men died in the camping area—what is known so far.

A tragedy has cast a shadow over the 2026 Motocross of Nations. That is exactly the phrase used by Moto Club Ernée, from the town hosting the event . It’s not about the track, but about the fans: two 18-year-olds were found dead in a van, and the emergency services could do nothing for them. An incident that has clearly shaken the motocross community and, even more, the spectators in the event’s camping area, who witnessed the tragedy of “two of their own.” The event will go on as scheduled, with an added weight...

The tragedy at the Motocross of Nations

As reported by local sources such as ouest-france.fr , two young spectators, just 18 years old, were initially found unconscious yesterday, October 3. The two boys, from the department of Ille-et-Vilaine, were inside a vehicle in one of the parking areas reserved for spectators at the Motocross of Nations, held in Ernée. Once discovered, rescuers were immediately alerted, but it was already too late: attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful, and they could do nothing but pronounce the two young men dead. What happened is now under review by the Laval public prosecutor’s office: the investigation points to severe carbon monoxide poisoning, incidents that can unfortunately occur when an engine is left running for warmth or when camp stoves are improperly used for the same purpose.

The Moto Club Ernée statement

"Dear spectators, we are saddened to inform you that a tragic incident in the camping area has cast a shadow over the event. Two people lost their lives during the night, presumably due to carbon monoxide poisoning in their van. Unfortunately, emergency services were unable to do anything for the victims. We send our deepest condolences to their families. Now more than ever, be careful and look out for one another."