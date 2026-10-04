Motegi 2026 Analysis: It's all Marc Marquez, the crushing victory of the perfect rider

Six GPs from the end, MotoGP is still on a knife’s edge, but the overwhelming superiority Marc Marquez displayed in Japan is a troubling sign for Jorge Martin and Aprilia. The lead is still two points, but on track the gap looked like a chasm.

Motegi is the circuit where MM93 celebrated four of his seven premier-class titles; the most recent, a year ago, was his first with Ducati—a slap in the face to Honda on home soil, the very brand for which he was the standard-bearer for an era. Even though there’s still a long way to go, there’s a strong sense in the air that Japan could become the springboard to his tenth world crown. All the signs are there.

Managing a phenomenon

Marc Marquez took it all—Sprint and GP—sailing smoothly above the tire issues that troubled everyone’s run-up, including Jorge Martin who at this point increasingly looks like Aprilia’s lone bulwark in the showdown with Ducati. Among many, this is the technical factor that impresses the most. The Spaniard managed the soft rear in Saturday’s short race with absolute mastery, while his direct rival crumbled at the end, finishing the twelve laps with the rear in shreds. Pecco Bagnaia had even worse issues on the twin factory Ducati: a retirement one lap from the end after shedding chunks of rubber. Avoiding this kind of trouble, in conditions as tricky as Motegi, is a matter of pure talent. Tires fall apart when chassis setup, electronic settings, and riding style aren’t blended optimally. Marc measured out the strategy with a pharmacist’s scale: by launching harder than Martin, he got ahead into Turn 1 and that was that.

Twenty minutes to understand everything

The appetizer was served, but the main course—the one worth 25 points—still needed cooking. The complication was having to go with the hard tire, at Michelin’s explicit urging, as they feared reliability issues with the medium. We’re talking about the reinforced-carcass option that Ducati hadn’t digested all that well in recent outings. Since it had been tested little in practice by everyone, Marc included, only twenty minutes of the extended warm-up remained to understand it and tweak electronics and setup. The other Ducati riders got lost: Alex Marquez crashed, Pecco Bagnaia conceded twenty seconds (ninth place), and satellites Aldeguer, Morbidelli, and Di Giannantonio drifted off orbit. For Marc Marquez, however, twenty minutes were enough to figure it all out.

Manifest superiority

This time the Ducati man didn’t have a clear run at the start, because Jorge Martin clung to pole position with tooth and nail. Overtaking in today’s MotoGP is complicated, especially if the rider ahead is the one who won the 2024 title on the “wrong” Ducati and, as the standings attest, is the only one who can look Marc Marquez straight in the eye right now. The chaser couldn’t afford to go in recklessly, because on new asphalt and after the previous day’s issues, it was clear the key would be managing not only grip but the tire’s integrity. So he wore down the leader with finesse, letting the move ripen. On lap eleven, exactly halfway, he slipped up the inside and, for us watching, the GP ended there. But not for Marc, because the win only counts when the checkered flag waves. He had to keep the pace high enough to fend off Martin’s response without roasting the tire.

Talent is nothing without control

To paraphrase a well-known ad slogan, Marc Marquez’s greatness was most evident in the second half of the race—the less explosive phase. The ease with which he kept technical parameters, a brutally tough rival like Jorge Martin, and finally even his own physical energy under control made this success more significant than the full haul of points he bagged. Aprilia still leads, and Jorge Martin is a phenomenal opponent riding the most complete MotoGP machine of the season. Surely the rider and the Noale crew won’t give in easily. But prying the tenth world title out of Marc Marquez’s hands will require a genuine feat.