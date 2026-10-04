MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Marc Marquez ruthless at Motegi: "You have to be selfish"

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Marc Marquez
Follow us on Google News
Marc Marquez sealed his sixth double of the season at Motegi, clinching victories in both the Sprint and the main race. Now the nine-time world champion is just -2 points behind in the standings the leader Jorge Martin. But the overtake and the charge toward the MotoGP title seems only a matter of time...

Marquez closes in on Rossi

The Cervera phenomenon was relentless at Twin Ring. For eleven laps he kept constant pressure on 'Martinator’s' Aprilia, then made the decisive move, taking the lead and starting the countdown to the finish. Sixth win of the season for Ducati’s superstar, even if the two Noale standard-bearers, Martin and Bezzecchi, stuck to him on the podium. Jorge tried to counterattack, but there was nothing to be done against Marquez. It was the Spaniard’s 79th victory in MotoGP, just ten shy of equaling Valentino Rossi’s record. He also delivered Ducati its 100th victory since the arrival of general manager Gigi Dall’Igna at the end of 2013.

Marc-attack

With 37 points bagged at Motegi, Marc cut his gap to the world leader by ten points. Martin now leads 333 to 331 points. The reigning MotoGP champion could reclaim the top of the standings as early as next weekend at Mandalika. That would be a heavy blow for his rivals, given that Indonesia usually favors Aprilia.
After the race, Marc Marquez issued a warning to his rivals. "I’ll try to attack in every race, but obviously some will go better than others. Yesterday I felt comfortable in the Sprint, and also this morning in the warm-up. This hard rear tire was the one that made us hesitate a bit, because it had the same carcass as the one used in Austria. But anyway, I worked very well here, we managed to put together a good weekend."
Marc Marquez at Motegi

Three-way fight for the title

Despite being just two points behind Jorge Martin, the Ducati rider doesn’t see the fight as a two-horse race. "No, absolutely not. There are six races left, there’s still plenty of time, lots of different situations and circuits, different conditions. We’ll see. We’ll always try to be consistent; we’ve managed that from Aragon onward. And well, for now, we’ll enjoy this week a bit more."

A stand-in for the kart race

Another highlight of MotoGP Sunday at Motegi was the appearance of the “fake Marc” during the kart race held before the Grand Prix. The Ducati rider explained why he decided not to take part. "Well, there’s a limit. Obviously, I understand the show, but we’re here to fight for a championship, not for this kind of kart pranks and to go around... Obviously, I got a telling-off," Marquez concluded. "But you have to be selfish and think about yourself, to be as prepared as possible to give your best when it counts, meaning in the race."
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

Read also

MotoGP Japan: Aprilia bows to Márquez, Bastianini steals the show. Updated riders' standingsMotoGP Japan: Aprilia bows to Márquez, Bastianini steals the show. Updated riders' standings
MotoGP Japan: Marquez superb in the Sprint, and what a performance from Moreira! Updated riders' standingsMotoGP Japan: Marquez superb in the Sprint, and what a performance from Moreira! Updated riders' standings
Marc Marquez

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Pecco Bagnaia MotoGP Giappone
MotoGP

Tyre controversy, Pecco Bagnaia points the finger at the riders: "We got it wrong"

Ducati
Paolo Gozzi Column

Motegi 2026 Analysis: It's all Marc Marquez, the crushing victory of the perfect rider

Enea Bastianini KTM Tech3 MotoGP
MotoGP

Bastianini studies and just misses the podium: maybe he’s finally figured out Acosta’s "secrets"

More news

Pecco Bagnaia MotoGP Giappone

Tyre controversy, Pecco Bagnaia points the finger at the riders: "We got it wrong"

MotoGP
Ducati

Motegi 2026 Analysis: It's all Marc Marquez, the crushing victory of the perfect rider

Paolo Gozzi Column
Enea Bastianini KTM Tech3 MotoGP

Bastianini studies and just misses the podium: maybe he’s finally figured out Acosta’s "secrets"

MotoGP
Marc Marquez Jorge Martin MotoGP Motegi Giappone

MotoGP Japan: Aprilia bows to Márquez, Bastianini steals the show. Updated riders' standings

MotoGP
quiles-moto3

Quiles, Moto3 title celebrations postponed: the scenarios and the countdown to Indonesia

Road Racing

Popular articles

MotoGP 2026 Motegi: here is Bagnaia’s tire after eleven Sprint laps

Tire disaster in the Motegi Sprint: Bagnaia’s rear tire is shredded

MotoGP
Marc Marquez MotoGP Motegi Giappone

MotoGP Japan: Marquez superb in the Sprint, and what a performance from Moreira! Updated riders' standings

MotoGP
bagnaia

Bagnaia and the destroyed tire at Motegi: the vicious cycle triggered by a lack of grip

MotoGP
Bautista

Bautista without a seat for 2027: a Chinese manufacturer offers him the Superbike of the future

Superbike
Marc Marquez

Michelin debunks the anti-Ducati carcass theory: "Ducati has always won

MotoGP

Loading