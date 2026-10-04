Marc Marquez ruthless at Motegi: "You have to be selfish"

Marc Marquez sealed his sixth double of the season at Motegi, clinching victories in both the Sprint and the main race. Now the nine-time world champion is just -2 points behind in the standings the leader Jorge Martin. But the overtake and the charge toward the MotoGP title seems only a matter of time...

Marquez closes in on Rossi

The Cervera phenomenon was relentless at Twin Ring. For eleven laps he kept constant pressure on 'Martinator’s' Aprilia, then made the decisive move, taking the lead and starting the countdown to the finish. Sixth win of the season for Ducati’s superstar, even if the two Noale standard-bearers, Martin and Bezzecchi, stuck to him on the podium. Jorge tried to counterattack, but there was nothing to be done against Marquez. It was the Spaniard’s 79th victory in MotoGP, just ten shy of equaling Valentino Rossi’s record. He also delivered Ducati its 100th victory since the arrival of general manager Gigi Dall’Igna at the end of 2013.

Marc-attack

With 37 points bagged at Motegi, Marc cut his gap to the world leader by ten points. Martin now leads 333 to 331 points. The reigning MotoGP champion could reclaim the top of the standings as early as next weekend at Mandalika. That would be a heavy blow for his rivals, given that Indonesia usually favors Aprilia.

After the race, Marc Marquez issued a warning to his rivals. "I’ll try to attack in every race, but obviously some will go better than others. Yesterday I felt comfortable in the Sprint, and also this morning in the warm-up. This hard rear tire was the one that made us hesitate a bit, because it had the same carcass as the one used in Austria. But anyway, I worked very well here, we managed to put together a good weekend."

Three-way fight for the title

Despite being just two points behind Jorge Martin, the Ducati rider doesn’t see the fight as a two-horse race. "No, absolutely not. There are six races left, there’s still plenty of time, lots of different situations and circuits, different conditions. We’ll see. We’ll always try to be consistent; we’ve managed that from Aragon onward. And well, for now, we’ll enjoy this week a bit more."

A stand-in for the kart race

Another highlight of MotoGP Sunday at Motegi was the appearance of the “fake Marc” during the kart race held before the Grand Prix. The Ducati rider explained why he decided not to take part. "Well, there’s a limit. Obviously, I understand the show, but we’re here to fight for a championship, not for this kind of kart pranks and to go around... Obviously, I got a telling-off," Marquez concluded. "But you have to be selfish and think about yourself, to be as prepared as possible to give your best when it counts, meaning in the race."