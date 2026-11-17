The farewell came in 1998; in 2027, an epic return: the Payerne circuit is the final piece of the new MXGP Motocross calendar.

Switzerland is certainly no stranger to the Motocross World Championship, but 2027 will see a welcome return. The MXGP of Payerne will be held on the historic Combremont-le-Petit circuit, returning to the calendar for the first time since 1998. It will serve as the season finale for both the world championship classes and the European categories. The grand finale of 2027 will therefore take place in Europe (after two years ending in Australia) on the weekend of October 2–3 next year. This completes the 20-round schedule that the MXGP and MX2 riders will face in the upcoming world championship season.

The return of a legendary circuit

Located among the hills of the canton of Vaud, Payerne (or, more precisely, the Combremont-le-Petit circuit) is one of the most historic and celebrated natural tracks in European and world Motocross. On the international stage, it hosted the World Championship for the first time in 1961, when Sweden’s Sten Lundin won the 500cc Grand Prix. The move came after the previous track at Trey, following nine editions, no longer met the standards required for a GP. The new Swiss circuit, a 100% natural track with elevation changes and technical corners that has remained almost unchanged over time, went on to host 32 Grands Prix, until Darryll King’s final victory there in 1998. The event’s departure was prompted by several factors, from the privatization of the World Championship rights to a sharp drop in attendance—from a record peak of 34,000 spectators in 1984 to just 5,000 by the late 1990s. Among the riders who shone at Payerne, Torsten Hallman and Heikki Mikkola hold the record with three wins each, while Joël Robert, Roger De Coster, André Malherbe, Georges Jobé, Kurt Nicoll and Joël Smets are among the legends to have triumphed on this circuit.

As mentioned at the outset, the MXGP and MX2 world titles will be decided in Switzerland in 2027, alongside the EMX250 and EMX125 European titles. The event will be held in front of one of the continent’s most knowledgeable and passionate motocross audiences, in a region easily accessible to fans from France, Germany, Italy and other countries. The timing of the event adds to its significance. Payerne closes a 20-round season that begins in Andalusia on February 28, and just one week later the riders will head to Assen for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations on October 10, making the first two weeks of October a highlight of the motocross year.

The full 2027 Motocross calendar