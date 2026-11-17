A touch of regret at narrowly missing out on the podium, but plenty of growth and experience: Christopher Iotti wraps up 2026 in the Aprilia RS660 Trophy and is ready to take on the future. Our interview.

It was a fairly positive season for Christopher Iotti, who has just completed his first year in the Aprilia RS660 Trophy. He is left with a little disappointment at having come close to the podium on a few occasions without quite making it, but prefers to focus on the positives, especially the experience gained and the progress made over the course of the 2026 season. For now, everything is up in the air: things are in the works and there is some movement, but nothing has been confirmed for next year. In the meantime, here’s his account of the final round and his assessment of the championship that has just ended.

The final round of 2026 was at Vallelunga, a track you weren’t too keen on. How do you feel about it now?

I like it a little more now! There are still sections of the track I’m not so keen on, but apparently I’m pretty quick through them. At the test early in the year, I really struggled. I lapped in 1:48.2 in good weather, whereas during race weekend I got down to a best lap of 1:44.9.

The weekend didn’t get off to a great start weather-wise...

From mid-morning on Friday until early afternoon, it was absolutely pouring! I was also one of the few riders who skipped the only free practice session. In the afternoon, we had qualifying 1 in the wet. I was third or fourth about halfway through the session, but then got caught in traffic and finished seventh. On Saturday morning, qualifying 2 took place on a track that was dry in some places and damp in others. I was third with a minute to go, but got pipped right at the end. Fifth is still my best result of the year, and I was just a few tenths off pole.

Then it was time for the two races.

Race 1 was on Saturday afternoon in dry conditions. I got off to a decent start and was then always fighting for third place. It was within reach... But once again, I struggled more than the others on the straight, so I tried to make up ground under braking. It was a bit like Cremona. I eventually finished seventh. In the last two laps I was struggling, even though we were all close together, except for Tesini and Lamborghini, who had more pace. In Race 2, though, despite making a change, I couldn’t ride the bike as well as I had the day before, and I also made a stupid mistake at the start.

I found myself in ninth, then nearly had a highside, and another rider even hit my handlebar. On top of that, I didn’t close the throttle through the first long right-hander because I wanted to make up ground, and the steering locked up... I must have gone like that for 100 metres. I don’t know how I managed not to crash! Then, all of a sudden, the bike straightened up again and I carried on. I was dreaming about it that night. Little by little, though, I managed to make up some ground, even if I didn’t have the same pace as in Race 1, and finished seventh.

How would you sum up the season?

It was a fairly positive season. I was hoping for a podium, but we didn’t manage it, which is a little disappointing. Still, I finished fifth in the championship and definitely learned a lot. For example, I tried to listen closely whenever the team made adjustments, so I could understand the changes and give them better feedback. I gained even more experience.

Do you have any plans for 2027?

I’m currently without a ride and looking around. There are a few offers, so we’ll see. I won’t hide the fact that my dream would be to race in the FIM EWC Endurance World Championship, but for now it remains a dream.