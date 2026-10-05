Errors and bad luck, a bitter Motocross of Nations for Italy: "We're not satisfied

There’s inevitable disappointment for Italy at the end of the 2026 Motocross of Nations: what happened and the comment from the Azzurri team manager.

In a Motocross of Nations marked by big absences, Italy, in the role of outsider, hoped to spring a surprise in Ernée. Unfortunately, the reality was quite different: our three riders, plagued by bad luck and a few mistakes on the scoresheet, came away with a 6th-place finish that leaves a bitter taste in the mouth ( here the race report and standings ). The same result as 2025 at Ironman Raceway in the USA, with a team composed of Tony Cairoli, Andrea Adamo and Andrea Bonacorsi. This year’s Azzurri lineup of Alberto Forato (called up at the last minute to replace Bonacorsi), Ferruccio Zanchi and Andrea Adamo showed a few peaks and encouraging signs between qualifying and the three races, but some reflection will be needed…

Italy’s Motocross of Nations

The first moto on Sunday, MXGP + MX2, saw Alberto Forato shine as a major protagonist, charging back from an initial 10th to finish sixth at the checkered flag. Problems instead for Ferruccio Zanchi: he got a poor jump out of the gate at the start, then crashed with three laps to go and, with the front brake lever completely locked, he finished in 32nd place.

In Race 2, MX2 + Open, Andrea Adamo delivered a superb moto, finishing 2nd behind an untouchable Jeffrey Herlings, while Ferruccio Zanchi, who started poorly, managed to climb back after his mistake, crossing the line in 17th. Podium ambitions at that point were still very much alive; Italy was fully in the fight and could still hope, but then came the blow in Sunday’s final and decisive race.

We had mentioned an issue at the gate at the start of the third heat, MXGP + Open: specifically, Forato’s bike stalled on the line. Getting away with a big delay, the Venetian rider mounted a comeback to take 12th at the checkered flag. But the KO came with Andrea Adamo: inside the top 10 after the start, he suffered a crash that damaged the bike’s radiator, making retirement inevitable.

A bitter end

Errors and misfortune consign Italy to sixth place at the 2026 Motocross of Nations, an edition that sees Belgium take a historic victory, followed by Spain’s first-ever overall podium in this event, and third place for the Netherlands, spurred on above all by a rampant Herlings.

“We can’t be satisfied with the team result,” admitted Thomas Traversini, FMI Team Manager. “But from this Motocross of Nations we must try to take the positives. The team was very united and the atmosphere truly that of a tight-knit squad, eager to give its best collectively. You could see it in all the key moments of the weekend. In the races the riders gave their all and, despite various misfortunes, they showed their worth. I want to thank the teams, the staff—especially Roberto Rustichelli and Alessandro Lupino—and everyone who took part in this mission.”