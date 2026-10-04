Dramatic twist: Gonzalez in trouble on the grid! Moto2 reignites - what happened?

Manuel Gonzalez has no luck: a technical issue just before the start compromises his Japanese GP. And Guevara closes in in the Moto2 standings.

All ready to go after the sighting lap... And here’s the unexpected twist: Manuel Gonzalez raises his hand, something’s wrong with his KALEX and he’s forced to push the bike off the grid, taking it back towards the box. It looks like a clutch problem, the despair in Intact GP is obvious... Starting from the pit lane is a heavy blow, and things don’t improve afterwards: the Moto2 leader (five wins, the latest at Misano) struggles a lot, can’t do better than 22nd, and so comes a zero that really wasn’t needed. The points cushion, particularly over closest rival Izan Guevara, already down to 35.5 after the Austrian GP, shrinks further: the Spielberg victory and the immediate repeat in this race in Japan, signed by the Pramac Yamaha rider, reopen the fight at the top of the category even more decisively. With five GPs remaining, everything is still up for grabs.

The Moto2 standings after the Japanese GP