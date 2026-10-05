Tony Arbolino shines at Motegi: first Moto2 podium with Fantic — confidence regained?

Tony Arbolino returns to the Moto2 podium at Motegi: it’s his first top 3 with Fantic and KALEX, over a year since the last time (with Boscoscuro).

His best race in a year, delivering the first Moto2 podium with Fantic. Tony Arbolino really stood out in the GP held yesterday at Motegi, even trying to trouble eventual winner Izan Guevara before making a mistake. But 2nd place at the finish is worth a lot: first podium since returning to a KALEX, first podium with the Veneto-based team, and first podium in over a year. It was late March 2025, at the GP of Austin, when he took his only podium with a Boscoscuro, and he hadn’t been able to repeat it since. It’s been another tough season for the Lombard rider, but this result certainly lifts the spirits.

Arbolino, first spark of the season (and let’s hope it’s not the last)

“A great result after some difficult months. We never stopped working and this podium rewards the team’s sacrifices,” Arbolino told Sky Sport MotoGP after the race. A podium-worthy flash had already been seen, notably at the Silverstone GP: a great comeback from 13th, he had firmly moved into second and seemed to have the pace to fight the race leader too... But a heavy crash with 5 laps to go, in front of his friend Quartararo watching in despair from the pit wall, ruined everything. This time Arbolino wanted (and needed) to bring home a solid result, essential for him and for the team.