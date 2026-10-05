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The paradox: MotoGP at 850cc and the 'small class' at 700cc? KTM sounds the alarm

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
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Uncertain future for talent development: the 700cc Moto3 paradox shakes the youth pipeline, KTM sounds the alarm.
Doubts are understandable when you consider the contradiction unfolding in the World Championship. MotoGP will go from 1000cc to 850cc, while Moto3 will jump from 250cc to 700cc (689cc) with Yamaha’s arrival in 2028. In short, we’re talking about the future of teenagers—sometimes not yet of legal age given the exceptions for victories/top 3 in the Rookies Cup and MotoJunior—who find themselves catapulted onto a sort of miniature MotoGP bike. Isn’t that too big a leap for the “kids”? That’s what KTM thinks which, also considering its Rookies Cup, is sounding the alarm about complications in the educational progression of the youngest riders with such a major change, and is instead pointing to a possible 500cc alternative.

KTM highlights the contradiction

“I oppose the idea of the youngest riders using 700cc bikes while the MotoGP elite use 850cc bikes. It’s a matter of conviction, not cost.” These words from Pit Beirer to Speedweek highlight the underlying issue in the current evolution of the World Championship classes, which will inevitably influence the feeder series as well. To play devil’s advocate, one could suspect a personal interest, given that KTM has been working for some time on new twin-cylinder engines of around 490cc, though it’s not yet clear for which championships.
The contradiction, however—beyond any potential vested interests—remains quite evident. Years ago, the minimum age for the World Championship was raised to 18 for the safety of the youngsters themselves, with exceptions for those who win the Rookies Cup and MotoJunior, or finish in the top 3. Now, instead, we have an increase in displacement for the youngsters entering the World Championship: we’re talking about the future of MotoGP, young riders who aren’t born ready and “pre-learned” but clearly must follow a natural growth path before they can tackle the premier class.
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byDiana Tamantini

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