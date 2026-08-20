How is Marc Márquez? After Silverstone, the situation for the MotoGP champion is clear

INSIDE Ducati Lenovo Team" published by the Borgo Panigale factory on its own YouTube channel, has logically sounded like an alarm bell to most regarding What happened at Silverstone, and based on what emerged from the content "" published by the Borgo Panigale factory on its own YouTube channel, has logically sounded like an alarm bell to most regarding Marc Marquez ’s physical condition.

In reality, when you put everything into context, faithfully reflect what those directly involved have stated, and take into account the publicly known facts, there’s nothing new. To see the 9-time World Champion back at his best physically, we’ll have to wait a couple of months—just in time for the MotoGP 2026 final rush.

MARC MARQUEZ’S PHYSICAL CONDITION

A common thread runs through all recent public statements. "Marc Marquez is at 70% fitness: the 100% will come between September and October," Ducati management have repeatedly and clearly emphasized. That’s the situation. The surgery this past May entails this timeline. To fully regain muscle mass and strength in the right shoulder and arm for riding a MotoGP bike, it’s necessary to wait a little longer.

NO RELAPSE

What emerged from the aforementioned latest episode of "INSIDE Ducati Lenovo Team," a piece of content that was preemptively and appropriately supervised and approved by those responsible, nonetheless shows Marc Marquez exclaiming at the end of the long race at Silverstone, "I had no control in my right arm." That may sound alarming, but it actually symbolizes precisely that "70%" fitness level. It’s not a relapse of arm issues stemming from the most recent ordeal that began in Mandalika last year.

TRICKY SILVERSTONE