Ducati holding its breath: doubts and injuries ahead of Mugello

Ducati is gearing up for the MotoGP weekend at Mugello (June 5-7), mindful of what happened in Catalunya a few days ago. The win went to Fabio Di Giannantonio, currently the best rider on a Desmosedici, followed by Fermin Aldeguer and Pecco Bagnaia (thanks also to the penalty handed to Joan Mir). But more than the victory, it was the crashes (and restarts) that took center stage.

Dall'Igna's comments

"It could have been much worse." With these words, engineer Gigi Dall’Igna began his reflections after the Barcelona Grand Prix, referring to the two serious crashes involving Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco. A MotoGP Sunday that reminded everyone how dangerous this sport is, and how courageous the riders are. "It’s incidents like these that bring all the teams together as one big family... After such a long and exhausting day, everything else takes a back seat."

After two red flags, the race finally restarted, with three Ducatis on the Montmelò podium. Bagnaia stepped onto the podium after a sixteen-second penalty was given to Joan Mir, who had crossed the line in second place. "In the end, we brought home a full podium from a crazy, hard-fought, and unpredictable GP, full of twists and surprises right up to the final moment," continued the Ducati Corse general manager.

Marquez brothers out

Everything was in place for it to be his day—and his weekend overall. He had great pace and the right determination to beat rivals who, in any case, were tough and fast. Needless to say, we can’t wait to see him back on track. The same wish goes to Zarco: I extend my sincerest best of luck to these two guys." Bad news, meanwhile, for Gresini Racing, with Alex Marquez forced into surgery after what happened on the straight of the Catalan circuit. He had won the MotoGP Sprint and looked like the heavy favorite for Sunday’s race. "."

The Marquez infirmary remains busy, with Marc having missed his home GP at Montmelò after undergoing surgery on both his arm and foot. The nine-time world champion is still uncertain for the Tuscany round. "We don’t know if he’ll race at Mugello. He’ll have another medical check this week, then we’ll see," Davide Tardozzi told Sky Sport MotoGP.

Holding our breath before Mugello

The Cervera phenomenon is currently 9th in the world standings with 57 points. He’s already 85 points behind leader Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia). Things can change quickly in MotoGP, but defending the title is becoming increasingly difficult. "The important thing is that he comes back in good condition. Then we’ll face the future race by race," Tardozzi explained. "Right now, the only thing that matters is his health, both mental and physical."

Pecco Bagnaia is also on alert after feeling dizzy and experiencing wrist issues following the race in Catalunya. Ducati risks not seeing either of its factory riders on track for the home round at Mugello. While awaiting official statements, the situation for the Piedmont native seems less concerning and his presence should not be in doubt.