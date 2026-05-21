Bagger Racing League kicks off in Cremona: "We'll bridge two worlds

Over the weekend in Cremona, the second edition of the Bagger Racing League kicks off, the European series for maxi bikes with saddlebags. The BRL stands apart from the single-make Harley Bagger World Cup you see during some MotoGP weekends, because here the technical challenge is far more varied, with Indian and Ducati taking on HD itself.

In the USA, the BRL has a massive following and is a phenomenon straddling motorsport and lifestyle. Being there and experiencing it from the inside is even more important than the on-track battle, a bit like Superbike in its golden years. The twin championship in Europe started last year. Promoter Bruno Sandrini explains why it’ll be a lot of fun to swing by Cremona on May 23–23 (the video interview is at the bottom of the article)

How did the idea come about?

“The spark was Ruben Xaus; I’ve known him since he was a top rider in World Superbike. He started racing again for fun in the Bagger Racing League in the U.S. It’s the most ‘bikers’ series, with a unique audience—these events are fantastic. He went over there, won, and came back super fired up: ‘Why don’t we bring it to Europe?’”

Great idea, right?

“I asked him to secure the European rights; he went there and closed the deal. So I couldn’t back out anymore. We launched the championship last year in Cremona, but in Europe there was no tradition for these very particular bikes—we started from scratch. But we reached port in style, because at the final round in Jerez in November, there was a huge crowd.”

Why are Baggers a phenomenon?

“Because the race here is almost a pretext. The events are at once a rally and a show—it’s a moment that brings people together. People think, ‘Look, the trucks are going on track.’ Then when they see them ride, their jaws drop.”

How does the Bagger European League work?

We have three makes on the grid: Ducati, Indian, and Harley-Davidson. The Italian brand will race with the Diavel prepared for the U.S. market. We’ll have four races. We debut in Cremona, and it’ll be a weekend packed with action because it coincides with Motoestate. Then we’ll move to Brno, an iconic circuit, in collaboration with Alpe Adria. Next we’ll stop at the Nürburgring, where we’ll race alongside the German championship. These two central-European races are new and an important goal, because they tap into regions where biker-world interest and numbers are very strong. Finally, we’ll wrap up in Jerez, as last year, together with the Spanish championship ( the full calendar is here ).”

Beyond the race, what is there to experience?

“A bagger event is a party—the paddock is packed with music and exhibitors. But above all, you’ll be able to spend the whole day with the riders. As in America, teams won’t be shut inside garages; they’ll work under large tents fully accessible to the public. We want to create closeness between teams, bikes, riders, and fans.”

Who are the standout riders?

“The star is obviously Ruben Xaus—he won eleven World Superbike races and is still very fast, as well as being a personality still much loved by the public. The Bagger European League also brings back to the track, after a long time, another former World Superbike protagonist from a few years ago, Vittorio Iannuzzo. Then we’ll have reigning champions from international Superbike, plus strong Italian and European entries. We had a last-minute withdrawal from a Lithuanian team due to the owner’s health issues, but we expect to see them back in action in a year. There’ll be a lot of fighting.”

So what’s special about these Baggers?

“Baggers are the missing link between two motorcycling communities that, until now, have been far apart. On one side, the biker world, with its traditions, rituals, and a certain way of expressing and living the motorcycle. Last weekend we presented the Bagger European League in Lignano—there were thousands upon thousands of bikers. On the other side are speed enthusiasts, who are more tied to on-track performance, results, and adrenaline. The Bagger will be the glue for these two worlds; not by chance, we always race alongside other speed championships. Cross-pollination can yield great results.”

There’s also the HD Bagger World Cup that runs with MotoGP. Differences?

“First off, the other is a single-make series—there’s no constructor rivalry and thus no involvement of different biker communities. Also, running alongside the top class of motorcycling makes them a bit more snobbish, if I may use the term. The European League will be more open; we’ll be very straightforward and as accessible as possible. We want to create interaction, belonging, spectacle—the same mix that made interest explode in the United States.”

Will there be a Europe vs. America Bagger showdown?

“The European League is the continental offshoot of the U.S. series, so once we’re well established, we plan to organize a grand final pitting U.S. Bagger against the European one. We’d love to revive the myth of the Transatlantic Trophy, which in the ’70s–’80s opened the racing season in the Old Continent with a crossover Superbike clash between U.S. aces and Europe’s stars. Those were incredibly evocative battles, hosted on iconic tracks like Brands Hatch and Donington. It was something of a forerunner to World Superbike. Bagger can bring back those vibes. We also plan to introduce the Hooligan support category, which in the U.S. Bagger world is a bit like Moto2 in Grand Prix racing.”

How are Baggers built?

“They’re built from the ground up, because from the grand touring road bike only the frame remains. All the imposing bodywork is fiberglass. Obviously, brakes, fork, and shock are replaced—all Superbike-derived components. The engines are rebuilt, with different internal components to reach much higher revs. Lap times are similar to Supersport, even though we use a Metzeler tire—the solution we believe is most cross-compatible to suit bikes from all brands.”

Are they loud?

“Come and hear for yourselves…”