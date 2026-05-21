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Discovering America: the Coenen brothers ready for three thrilling AMA Motocross rounds

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Thursday, 21 May 2026 at 10:10
coenen-america-motocross
Special wild cards on the horizon for brothers Lucas and Sacha Coenen, standouts in the Motocross World Championship.
The multi-year renewal with KTM, an already remarkable start to the season (and this weekend it starts again), and now special appearances in the New World. Lucas and Sacha Coenen are already living a special 2026, with more to come in the summer: the fiery Belgian brothers of Red Bull KTM Factory will in fact contest three wild cards in AMA Pro National Motocross, part of SuperMotocross SMX. Three events chosen together with the team, with Davide De Carli, who leads the squad in Europe, and Ian Harrison, who oversees Mattinghofen’s efforts in the United States, to avoid any overlap with world championship commitments—an opportunity to enrich both experience and their trophy cabinet.

Eyes across the ocean

Lucas Coenen is currently leading the MXGP standings with the Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F, with two wins in the five races held so far, while Sacha Coenen, the king of pole positions in MX2, is second overall with one win and three podiums. Now the focus shifts to the USA on these occasions, still in the respective categories in which they compete in the World Championship: Thunder Valley National in Lakewood, Colorado, on June 13 (between the Latvian and Italian Grands Prix), the Southwick National in Massachusetts on July 11 (slotted between the South African and British Grands Prix), and the Ironman National Finals on August 29 (between the Dutch and Turkish dates). These potential appointments constitute the third, fifth, and eleventh rounds of the AMA calendar.
“I can’t wait, I’ll try to enjoy it to the fullest and it’s going to be an amazing experience,” Lucas Coenen said enthusiastically. His brother Sacha is no less fired up: “Ever since we were kids we watched those races, it’ll be fantastic to go there. I’m really grateful to KTM and to everyone who made all this possible.”

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Lucas Coenen

byDiana Tamantini

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