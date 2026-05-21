Chasing MotoGP's future: MotoJunior 2026 kicks off, Italians ready to attack

This weekend marks the start of the FIM MotoJunior 2026—will exciting new MotoGP-bound talents emerge? The presentation and all the Italians on the grid.

The former JuniorGP, now MotoJunior, officially raises the curtain on the 2026 season. Racing takes place in Barcelona, on the very track that just hosted a terrifying World GP due to the well-known crashes, plus MotoGP and Moto2 tests that were partially affected by rain. A huge number of riders, a mix of new faces and “veterans” though still very young, plus some surprises from ex-World Championship contenders, split across the four categories, all determined to shine brighter than the rest. We hope to see our flag-bearers among the protagonists too! Races kick off at 11:00 on Sunday, May 24, live on the championship’s YouTube channel : two Moto3 races, two Moto2 races, and a single race for Moto4 and Stock.

Moto3

Everything’s up for grabs, since the top six from Junior Moto3 have all stepped up to the World Championship this year. The Italians will be Leonardo Zanni (Momoven Racing), last year’s top finisher after the aforementioned “promotions,” Giulio Pugliese (Aspar Junior Team), Edoardo Bertola (Eagle-1), Leonardo Abruzzo (Team Laglisse), Erik Michielon (Team Echovit Pasini Racing), Matteo Gabarrini (MTA Junior Team). But there are many names to watch, like Carlos Cano and Fernando Bujosa, the 2024 and 2025 ETC champions, or former MotoE rider Tibor Varga, and promising Indonesian Kiandra Ramadhipa... Also arriving are the top two from the Asia Talent Cup, champion Ryota Ogiwara and Seiryu Ikegami. Who will emerge?

Moto2

Eyes on the reigning champion, Poland’s Milan Pawelec (AGR Team), but there are also interesting newcomers, including two Italians. Dennis Foggia, former Moto2 and Moto3 World Championship rider, restarts here with Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro, sharing a garage with another former Moto3 World Championship rider, Australian Jacob Roulstone. Also coming from World Moto3 is Stefano Nepa, fielded by KLINT Racing Team Face for this new challenge, the only rider on a Forward bike against the KALEX and Boscoscuro. Moving from Stock to Moto2 is what Pierfrancesco Venturini (AC Racing) will do; the list of Italians is rounded out by Alessandro Morosi (Eagle-1) and Francesco Mongiardo (MMR).

Moto4 (formerly ETC)

With the champion and runner-up stepping up to Moto3, the third-place finisher from 2025 is the early favorite, namely Alvaro Lucas (Aspar Junior Team). He won’t be the only one—watch out for our youngsters too; there are quite a few: Leonardo Martinazzi (AC Racing), Kevin Cancellieri and Edoardo Bertola (Leopard Junior), Cristian Borrelli (Team Echovit Pasini), Mathias Tamburini (AC Racing). There’s no shortage of rookies: though racing under the Polish flag we have Sebastian Ferrucci (MTA Junior Team), then Leonardo Casadei (Team Echovit Pasini), Mattia Rutigliano (RC113 Reparto Corse), Vincenzo di Veroli (AC Racing). “Semi-rookie” Lorenzo Pritelli (Echovit Pasini) has already contested a few races last year as an absolute debutant after the Italian PreMoto3 title, even scoring podium finishes.

Stock

Several key players have moved on; we’ll see who stands out this year. For Italy, for example, there’s Cristian Lolli (MDR Competicion), a former Moto2 rider who’s entered this category this year. A new challenge as well for Emanuele Andrenacci (Face Racing), who leaves CIV Moto3 for a category and bike better suited to his physique. Filippo Orlandi will make his debut with RC113 Reparto Corse; finally, we also find Cristian D’Arliano (CIP Green Power) and Filippo Fuligni (FACE Racing).