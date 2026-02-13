Moto4, Moto3, Moto2, Stock: all the Italians on the "road to MotoGP

The 2026 MotoJunior entry lists have been published, with many Italians ready to be protagonists across Moto4, Moto3, Moto2 and Stock: here are all the names.

The newly named FIM MotoJunior championship is beginning to take shape, and we’re getting to know all the protagonists across the various categories. We now have all the entry lists, still provisional, for those taking part in the Moto4 European Cup (formerly ETC), Moto3 Junior World Championship, Moto2 European Championship, and Stock European Championship, with a strong representation of Italian riders, including rookies, confirmations, and class changes—all ready to make their mark.

So many “terrible kids” in Moto4

Looking at the order of the list, AC Racing Team (reigning ETC champion with Fernando Bujosa) fields five riders, three of whom are Italian: rookie Vincenzo Di Veroli, Mathias Tamburini and Leonardo Martinazzi. We’ve already told you about Elisabetta Monti, a rookie with AltoGo Racing colors, and we should also note the appearance of a new team, Fullmoto AC Racing Junior, born from the collaboration between Corrado Caon’s outfit (Fullmoto) and the one led by Alessandro Cassinari and Riccardo Rama (AC Racing), which will field as many as four youngsters, including Swiss rider Alessio Arnold, the reigning ESBK Talent vice-champion with Fullmoto. Back to the Italian riders: Kevin Cancellieri and Edoardo Savino are the names for Leopard Junior, moving on to MTA Junior which fields Sebastian Ferrucci, and here comes another debuting team. RC113 Reparto Corse, whose story we’ve already told, joins with Mattia Rutigliano. Finally, at Team Echovit Pasini Racing we find another strong trio to watch: Cristian Borrelli and rookies Lorenzo Pritelli (reigning CIV PreMoto3 champion, already on the podium in 2025), and Leonardo Casadei.

Moto3, Moto2, Stock

Giulio Pugliese restarts with Aspar Junior Team and renewed ambitions, Edoardo Bertola is confirmed at Eagle-1, Leonardo Zanni remains with the same outfit, now rebranded as Momoven Racing, and Erik Michielon stays with Team Echovit Pasini Racing. The changes are Matteo Gabarrini, who moves to MTA Junior, and Leonardo Abruzzo, now with Team Laglisse. Moving up to Moto2, there's an initial novelty: Pier Francesco Venturini, who debuted last year in Stock, stays with AC Racing but changes category. Alessandro Morosi continues with Eagle-1, and there's an intriguing debut for Stefano Nepa, who left the Moto3 World Championship to embrace this brand-new challenge with KLINT Forward. The same path for Dennis Foggia, one of the leading riders for Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro, as well as for Australian Jacob Roulstone, who went from being without a seat to a new signing for the tricolor squad. Among the Italian protagonists, we also see the return of Francesco Mongiardo, who has now moved to MMR Team. We wrap up with the Stock class, which sees five Italian standard-bearers on the grid: Cristian D'Arliano (CIP Green Power), former CIV Moto3 rider Emanuele Andrenacci (FACE Racing), Filippo Fuligni (FACE Racing), and more. At MDR Competicion there's Cristian Lolli, last year a Moto2 rookie and now changing category; finally, here's Filippo Orlandi with RC113 Squadra Corse, an all-Italian pairing debuting after excellent results in ESBK and the Copa de España title.

The complete entry lists