Turbulent Moto2 tests at Portimão: crazy weather, fast lap times, and an early chequered flag

Between bad weather and other issues, a good dose of bad luck for Moto2 in Portimao as well: below are the standings from the two days of testing.

We told you about the rain for Moto3 ; Moto2 was only partly fortunate. Rain on the first day, unstable weather on the morning of the second day, then the sun came out... But first came the red flag, then an early checkered flag due to oil on track (via Aspar Team), bringing the action to a halt. A pity, since lap times were finally noteworthy... For reference: the absolute record is 1:41.168 set by Diogo Moreira last year, and the best race lap is 1:42.221 by Fermin Aldeguer in 2024.

On the first day, rookie Taiyo Furusato made himself noticed with a best lap of 1:56.436, and on day two came a solid 1:42.427 by the reigning Moto2 runner-up Manuel Gonzalez before the stoppage. Between the aftermath of Storm Marta and technical issues, there was little luck for the two smaller World Championship classes. But the wait for the next tests won’t be long: riders and teams will all head to Jerez—Moto3 action on February 14–15 and Moto2 on February 16–17. In the meantime, here are the results from these two days on the Portuguese track.

Moto2 test, day 1



2. Ivan Ortola - QJMOTOR MSi Racing Team - KALEX - 1:56.797 (15th of 17 laps)

3. Manuel Gonzalez - Intact GP - KALEX - 1:57.132 (44th of 47 laps)

4. Alberto Ferrandez - Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha - Boscoscuro - 1:57.161 (46th of 57 laps)

5. Mario Suryo Aji - Honda Team Asia - KALEX - 1:57.331 (12th of 15 laps)

6. Angel Piqueras - QJMOTOR MSi Racing Team - KALEX - 1:57.556 (17th of 19 laps)

7. David Alonso - CFMOTO Aspar Team - KALEX - 1:57.836 (28th of 30 laps)

8. Daniel Holgado - CFMOTO Aspar Team - KALEX - 1:59.034 (25th of 26 laps)

9. Luca Lunetta - SpeedRS Team - Boscoscuro - 1:59.478 (68th of 69 laps)

10. Jorge Navarro - KLINT Forward Factory - Forward - 2:02.254 (7th of 9 laps)

11. Tony Arbolino -

12. Joe Roberts - American Racing Team - KALEX - 2:03.104 (9th of 9 laps)

13. Daniel Munoz - Italtrans Racing Team - KALEX - 2:05.866 (22nd of 23 laps)

14. Adrian Huertas - Italtrans Racing Team - KALEX - 2:06.002 (12th of 13 laps)

- Alex Escrig, KLINT Forward Factory, Forward - 3 laps

Moto2 test, day 2