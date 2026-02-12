José Antonio Rueda, the Rebirth: First Moto2 Tests at Portimão Amid Emotion and Challenge

Fitness clearance is already in: fear is behind him, José Antonio Rueda takes small steps toward the new Moto2 challenge.

José Antonio Rueda, the reigning Moto3 world champion, appeared smiling in the Red Bull KTM Ajo garage after officially being declared fit to take part in the first tests of the year at Portimão. His program begins today; yesterday the bad weather again hampered proceedings, and today remains to be seen (slow times and only 4 riders on track so far); we'll know only at the end of the day. It's already very exciting to see him like this, ready to make his mark on track once again.

Welcome back, Rueda!

"That smile after being declared fit! But the new haircut makes him look older, don’t you think?" The team posted this quip on social media to show their rookie ready in the box, the new teammate of the confirmed Collin Veijer. He’ll be one of the rookies to watch in the intermediate class of the World Championship, even more so after what happened at the end of 2025. With the very serious Sepang accident together with Noah Dettwiler (who, surprisingly, will restart from the CIV Supersport this year), both riders literally stared death in the face, as confirmed by the statements later issued by the teams. Instead, we’re now telling a very different story—one of recovery and rebirth.

Both, step by step, are returning to what they love most: racing motorcycles. It might take a bit longer for Dettwiler—his actual return to the saddle is yet to be confirmed—but it certainly won’t be an easy adaptation for José Antonio Rueda either. Leaving KTM Moto3 to get to grips with the KALEX Moto2 is always a hurdle that challenges everyone: some only initially, while others take much longer to adapt. Rehabilitation isn’t finished yet; Rueda isn’t at 100% but he’s getting close. Getting back on the bike in these first tests will certainly help assess his condition and take an initial stock of the situation. Then who knows—despite everything, he might already be ready to surprise!